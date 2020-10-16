The Augusta Orioles won their third game of the season as they out muscled the Abilene Cowboys 47-0 Friday night in Abilene.
Augusta scored seven plays into the game on 42-yard sideline run by senior running back Ryan Andrews. Andrews came back in less than two minutes after the Orioles intercepted a Cowboy pass and on the first play from scrimmage bolted 23 yards for his second score of the night.
Andrews made it three for three in the first quarter when he scored again with 2:21 remaining on the first period clock, this time from 15 yards out.
Abilene punted to begin the second quarter and on the very next play Augusta senior Ely Wilcox took a handoff 45 yards for a score that gave the Orioles 28-0 lead with 11:43 remaining in the first half.
Abilene gave the ball back to Augusta again deep in their own territory when a punt snap sailed over the head of the punter. Five plays later Wilcox scores his second touchdown of the night on a seven-yard run that put the orioles up 34-0 headed to half time.
Senior quarterback Jett Hand and his replacement 6-3 205 freshman Gavin Kiser both had third quarter touchdowns to ice the game at 47-0 to end the third quarter.
Abilene hasn’t played in three weeks due to COVID concerns and it really showed tonight especially early as the Cowboys were just a step or two off in their timing of plays and Augusta’s size and physicality just out manned the 0-4 Cowboys.
The Cowboys know they must be dedicated in the off-season and the summer months to be in the weight room and be conditioning all year long to be in the same status as an Augusta football team.
Abilene travels to Wamego next week to take on their league foe that they haven’t played in three seasons.
