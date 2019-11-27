Orange & Brown Scrimmage kicks off AHS wrestling season
Abilene High School wrestling season officially kicked off Tuesday with the Annual Orange & Brown Scrimmage in the AHS gym. Cowboy wrestlers paired up within the same weight class for a 13-match pre-view of the 2019-2020 season. The Cowboys begin competition on Dec. 5 by hosting Wamego for an NCKL dual.
