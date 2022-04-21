CHAPMAN – Hard hitting offense powered the Chapman Fighting Irish to a double header sweep of Concordia Tuesday. The Irish took the opener 15-8 and came back to win the second game 22-7.
In the opener, the Irish led 7-0 after two innings before Concordia came back with five runs in the third. Chapman answered with seven in the fourth to maintain a comfortable margin.
Tate Milton, Torin Cavenaugh and Nathan Hall had two hits each for the Irish. Colby Hartung drove in three runs while Cam Liebau, Milton and Hall had two RBI apiece.
Milton earned the win on the mound allowing no earned runs over four and one third innings. He struck out five and walked one. Eli Riegel tossed one frame of scoreless ball and Hayden Frazier pitched one and two thirds in relief allowing one earned run on two hits.
In the second game, Chapman strung together a mammoth third inning scoring 13 runs to break a four-to-four tie. The Irish scored five more runs in the fourth to end the game by rub rule at 22-7.
Cavanaugh blasted a homer for Chapman and drove in three runs with two hits. Hartung, Riegel and Chris Falls all had doubles in the contest. Falls drove in five runs with two hits, Ben Griffis had two RBI on two hits, Riegel drove in two, Milton and Hartung also had three RBI.
Cavanaugh got the win allowing five earned runs on seven hits over four innings. He struck out seven and walked three.
The Irish improved to 5-5 on the year and will host Council Grove next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.