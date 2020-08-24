Maybe it is time to consider cheerleading a high school sport instead of just an activity.
Cheering has changed so much over the past few years. No longer is it a “club” type function that practices periodically, Cheering has become entertainment to fans as rigorous acrobatic routines are performed that includes dance, gymnastics and tumbling choreographed to music, including the school fight song.
Abilene cheer coaches Kim Funston and Becky Stout have more than 10 years experience each working with cheering groups. Funston serves Abilene High Sschool as head cheer coach while Stout and Jennifer Schrag serve as assistants.
Cheering has become a yearlong program for the coaches and most of the participants. Tryouts for the coming school year happen in late spring and then most of the selected team members take part in the summer strength and conditioning programs at the school.
There generally is a summer camp where they learn new approved stunts and skills. The competition in cheering has become an intense athletic team preparing for district or sub-state play and the competition is the best in the state.
“KSHSAA (Kansas State High School Activities Association) now hosts a cheerleading competition in the fall,” Funston said. “These athletes practice and train for the opportunity to compete against other Class 4A schools from around the state. Last year our cheer squad made it to the finals and placed fifth, earning a state medal in the 4A division.”
Competition
Abilene’s cheer squad has been recognized by the state over the years as it has performed at halftime of state championship competitions in Salina. The Abilene squad was selected to attend the state competition for cheer both years of the state finals and medaled in 2019.
“It was an amazing experience,” Abilene senior captain Anika Cox said. “We didn’t make it to the finals the first year but we learned what we needed to do better and we worked really hard to accomplish that. Making it to the Top 5 was really exciting.”
“That was probably the best feeling of my life,” senior Maggie Gantenbein said. “It was really nerve racking that first year. We worked really hard this year and making to the finals was a really great feeling. Everybody worked so hard.”
Cox, senior captain of the football squad, has been cheering for four years at AHS. She said she wanted to be a cheerleader since a very early age. She took part in cheer camps offered by Abilene Parks and Recreation and waited for her opportunity at high school.
“I am a pretty good dancer,” Cox said. “I took dance for seven years and I think that really helps with my ability in cheering. I have the personality to work really well with people. Our group has really bonded and we are one big amazing family.”
Gantenbein has been cheering for three years. She took up cheering for entirely different reasons.
“”I have always been a really shy person,” Gantenbein said. “I wanted to open up more, wanted to find something that would help me with that and help me being around crowds. This really helped me a lot. Everyone talks about my smile and I am smiling all the time. I have learned to be outgoing because of cheer.”
The cheering squads at Abilene High School put in a lot of work, according to Cox and Gantenbein. They mentioned they begin practicing in mid-August at the same time as the other sports teams.
“We practice everyday for two hours, out in the heat, before the first football game,” Cox said. “It’s quite a lot of work and we have to be dedicated and determined to do what we do. We all work very hard to be ready.”
Abilene cheer involves more than 25 girls as they split up into football, basketball and wrestling squads and they practice all together doing their stunts and routines for competition.
Post high school
The involvement of so many girls at the level Funston and Stout demand has led to several continuing onto scholarship cheering at the college level.
Funston noted that Madison Wildman cheered at Fort Hays and five more have recently been selected to cheer at Washburn as Sydney Hocker, Bryce Strickland, Makayla Stover, Savannah Stout cheer for the Bods and Robin Schlessener is cheering at Cloud County Community College.
“The coach at Washburn has stated she appreciates their level of skill that they bring to the team,” Funston said about Washburn. “The cheerleaders from Abilene bring a good work ethic and are coachable.”
Abilene’s current cheer squad is anxiously awaiting the first football game of the season as the Cowboys will travel to Clay Center to kick off the season on Friday, Sept. 4.
But they all have the following week, Sept. 11, circled because it will be the first game to cheer at the ‘new’ Cowboy Stadium with turf on Paul Dennis Field.
“Everybody is so dedicated,” Cox said. “Outsider, who don’t know what we have to do to be ready may think cheering is not a sport, but it is a sport. Just watch our practices. It’s very tiring but so, so worth it. We all just can’t wait until the new stadium is ready. It’s going to be so special for all of us.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.