Brad Nicks is excited to be a first year head football coach after spending over two decades as an assistant at Shawnee Heights.
His first assignment is recharging the Abilene Cowboys after they suffered through a winless season a year ago.
Nicks comes to Abilene regarded well as a football coach in the state and he has multiple years of experience in larger school programs both calling the offensive and defensive schemes for the Thunderbirds of Shawnee Heights. The Cowboys struggled to score in veteran head coach Steve Simpson’s final year at Abilene. The team had many chances to notch a win in 2019 but just couldn’t get the ball in the end zone.
“My family and I are really happy being in Abilene,” Nicks said after assuming the position at AHS where he will also be the head track coach. “This is a great community and the support they give the school is outstanding.”
The new coach must replace a large graduating class that took most of the veteran players from the program. He will implement new faces in a lot of positions and while most of them have had some varsity experience, some may be new to Abilene High School football.
“We have a hard-working group of men this year and I am excited to watch them grow and get better each week,” Nicks said. “We have some new faces this year so we will rely on our large group of returning athletes for our leadership and growth.”
The Cowboys return only two starters on offense and both are on the offensive line. Seniors Karsen Loader and Brandon Parker have the size and the experience to lead the offensive unit up front.
Loader begins his fourth year in the Cowboy program after coming off the 2019 season where he was named Honorable Mention for the North Central Kansas League on the offensive line. Defensively, Loader led the team in tackles while performing on the line and he earned All-League recognition for his 66 tackles and a sack.
Parker should see action at one of the tackle positions on offense after starting last year as a junior and seeing some starts as a sophomore.
Abilene returns four starters on the defensive side of the ball according to Nicks. Besides Loader on the line, the Abilene coaches will welcome back seniors Robbie Keener, Devan Fouliard and junior Kaleb Becker.
Keener was second on the Cowboys team with 65 tackles last year and he captured an interception from his middle linebacker position. Fouliard teed off on the opposing offenses from an outside linebacker spot a season ago and he amassed 32 tackles. Becker earned first team All-League as the Cowboy punter last season as a sophomore but also shined in the defensive backfield at corner and safety.
“This year I think our strength will be in the Family Atmosphere that we are creating in Abilene,” Nicks said. “We are going to play hard every snap and play for each other. I think our offensive and defensive line will help lead us this year as well as our seniors. We will have a lot of new faces in different positions, but they are working very hard each day to get better and we are seeing a lot of improvement.”
Coming from a larger school background in the northeastern part of the state, Nicks said that he doesn’t know a lot about all the teams in the NCKL. He mentioned that he has been reading up on them as opponents.
“From what I have heard and what I have seen, I know that Marysville is always solid and looks to be good again this year,” he said. “I know Wamego is coming off a great year and they are really building good things up there. Concordia has some great players and will be solid as will Clay Center even though they have a new coach, too. Chapman has a very dynamic quarterback. He is a stud.
“My expectations for this year will be for the kids to work hard each day and play for each other and not just themselves. If we are able to do these things, then the wins and losses tend to take care of themselves.”
Abilene opens the season Friday Sept. 4 on the road at league foe Clay Center before returning home on Sept. 11 to face Concordia as AHS opens the “New Paul Dennis Field” at Cowboy Stadium. While all construction will not be done this football season, the playing surface, seating and lighting are scheduled to be finished for the home opener.
2020 Abilene High School
Varsity Football Schedule
Sept. 4 at Clay Center
Sept. 11 vs. Concordia
Sept. 18 vs. Chapman
Sept. 26 at Christ Prep Academy in Olathe *
* ( possible Saturday afternoon)
Oct. 2 at Hays High School
Oct. 9 vs. Ulysses
Oct. 16 vs. Augusta
Oct. 23 at Wamego
Sub-Varsity Schedule
Sept. 8 vs. Clay Center
Sept. 14 at Concordia
Sept. 21 at Chapman
Sept. 28 vs. Christ Prep Academy
Oct. 5 vs. Hays High
Oct. 1 2at Southeast of Saline
Oct. 21 at Augusta
Oct. 26 vs. Wamego
Abilene High School coaching staff:
Brad Nicks, Brad Hartman, Steve Casey, Joe Ross, Darren Whiteley, Alan Randles and Dan Rheingans.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.