New scoreboards have been donated and installed at Abilene High School gynasium. The scoreboards were an idea of local patron Thomas Arevalo and then completed by Vernon Howard. These two gentlemen visited with Ben Smith, Abilene High School principal, about the idea and with school district input and the dream became a reality. Howard coordinated the donation of the cost and implementation of the scoreboards so the project was completed before the start of winter sports. The multi-purpose scoreboard has already been in use for wrestling matches with Wamego and basketball games against Smoky Valley.
