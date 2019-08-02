With a beautiful cool evening at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene, new leaders were atop many events after the first night of regular rodeo action.
Wednesday night set marks in bronc riding, bull riding and barrels and after slack on Wednesday morning marks were set in steer wrestling, team roping and tie down roping. Thursday’s strong performance brought loud cheers from the large crowd that watched.
Will Lowe of Canyon, Texas, began the night with an 83.5-point ride in the bareback competition to become the front-runner. Lowe was atop Andrews Rodeo’s Double Cross. Hunter Carter of Malakoff, Texas, had an 80-point ride that put him solidly in second place.
In steer wrestling, Blair Jones of Monte Vista, Colo. had the best time of the night with a take down of 5.4 seconds. Cody Devers and Stockton Graves are the event leaders at 4.8 seconds.
The bar was set in team roping Thursday as Luke Brown of Rock Hill, SC, and Paul Eaves of Londell, MO, teamed for a blazing 4.3-second mark to take over the lead. Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Okla. and Jake Corkill of Fallon, Nev., teamed for an exciting second place time of 4.4.
Texas cowboy J.D. McCuiston of Collinsville tied the first mark of 8.5 seconds in tie-down roping. He and Treg Schaack are the leaders of the event.
In barrel racing, Shali Lord of Lamar, Colo., moved into second place in the standings with a 17.57-second ride. Enterprise’s Sarah Johnson just about broke into the money field with a 17.97 ride but unfortunately for a tipped over barrel she added five more seconds to her time. Johnson is a member of the 2019 Bankes Barrel Racing Team.
Another Texas cowboy became the leader in bull riding as Trey Benton III, of Rock Island, Texas, rode Andrews Rodeo’s Chupacabra for an 88-point first place ride. The only other qualified ride on Thursday was by Trevor Reiste of Linen, Iowa, with 75 points.
The rodeo continues tonight and Saturday with both evenings beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Results, the second performance of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, August 1, 2019 – Abilene, Kansas
Bareback riding
1. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas, 83.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Double Cross;
2. Hunter Carter, Malakoff, Texas, 80;
No other qualified rides.
Steer Wrestling
1. Blair ones, Monte Vista, Colo., 5.4;
2. Dru Melvin, Hebron, Neb., 6.6;
3. Jarek Van Petten, Meriden, Kan., 9.1;
No other qualified runs.
Team Roping
1. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C./Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo., 4.3;
2. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla./Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 4.4;
3. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla./Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 10.7;
4. Blake Hughes, Sulphur, Okla./Braden Harmon, Tuttle, Okla., 14.0
Tie-down roping
1. J.D. McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas, 8.5 seconds;
2. Colt Richards, Yoakum, Texas, 8.7;
3. Ryan Austin Parnell, Cleburne, Texas, 10.0;
4. Kody Mahaffey, Sweetwater, Texas, 10.8.
Barrel racing
1. Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 17.57 seconds;
2. LaRae Smith, Barnsdall, Okla., 17.04;
3. Tracie Couch, Fairmont, Okla., 18.58;
4. Jamie Chaffin, Burwell, Neb. 22.90
Saddle bronc riding
1. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 80.5 points
2. Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 79;
3. Jake Barnes, Stephenville, Texas, 77.5;
4. Cooper Thatcher, Australia, 77.
Bull riding
1. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas, 88 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Chupacabra
2. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa, 75;
No other qualified rides.
** All results unofficial.
Event Leaders
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Will Lowe, 83.5 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Double Cross; 2. Hunter Carter, 80; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Cody Devers and Stockton Graves, 4.8 seconds each; 3. (tie) Jacob Edler and Tom Littell, 5.0 each; 5. (tie) Blair Jones and Maverick Harper, 5.4 each.
Team roping leaders: 1. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 4.3 seconds; 2. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.4; 3. Peyton Holliday/Thomas Smith, 6.0; 4. Cory Kidd V/Kory Koontz, 6.1; 5. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 6.2; 6. Cole Pearson/Raylen Stueve, 6.5.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. (tie) Taos Muncy, on New Frontier Rodeo’s War Jet, and Dean Wadsworth, on New Frontier Rodeo’s Toy Box, 85 points each; 3. Bradley Harter, 80.5; 4. (tie) Hardy Braden and Wyatt Casper, 79 each; 6. (tie) Ross Griffin and Jake Barnes, 77.5 each.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. (tie) J.D. McCuistion and Treg Schaack, 8.5 seconds each; 3. Shad Mayfield, 8.6; 4. Colt Richards, 8.7; 5. Kadin Boardman, 8.8; 6. (tie) Cody Huber and Charlie Gibson, 9.0 each.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Leia Pluemer, 17.52 seconds; 2. Shali Lord, 17.57; 3. Hollie Etbauer, 17.76; 4. Kricket Gintner, 17.84; 5. Tamara Reinhardt, 17.91; 6. (tie) Leslie Smalygo and Kynzie McNeill, 17.93 each.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Trey Benton III, 88 points on Andrews Rodeo’s Chupacabra; 2. Koby Radley, 79; 3. Trevor Reiste, 75; 4. Coy Pollmeier, 68; no other qualified rides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.