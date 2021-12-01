SOLOMON – The Solomon girls basketball program has numbers, but they will be very young and that will be the charge of new head coach Bill Scheef to develop and prepare for the future.
Scheef’s first year in Solomon saw one senior, one sophomore and one junior join 12 freshmen as practices began last week.
“You can always improve on the skills and fundamentals,” Scheef said. “But, for us since we are so young, gaining experience, learning to play together so that we can play the game rather than ‘thinking’ the game. However, for us since there is much learn that thinking things through is part of the process. We just need to be patient; we are a work in progress and our goal is to get a bit better each week.”
Entering his first year of coaching, Scheef and his team will work to improve on a 5-15 season from a year ago. Solomon senior Tyra Thompson is the lone returning upper classman. Thompson should be the flex wing for this year. Sophomore Taytum Anderson returns with experience at the guard position.
Solomon is scheduled to open the season December 3rd at Burton.
Solomon Basketball Schedule
Dec. 3at Burton
Dec. 7at Bennington
Dec. 9vs. Ell-Saline
Dec. 10 vs. Minneapolis at KWU
Dec. 17 at Canton-Galva
Dec. 21 vs. Centre
Jan. 7 at Elyria Christian
Jan. 11vs. Goessel
Jan. 14at Herington
Jan. 18 – 22 at Centre Tourney
Jan. 25vs. St. Xavier
Jan. 28at Wichita Classical
Feb. 1vs. Little River
Feb. 4at Peabody-Burns
Feb. 8vs. Rural Vista
Feb. 11 vs. Wakefield
Feb. 14 vs. Herington
Feb. 18 vs. Bennington
Feb. 24-25 at Sub-State Quarterfinal TBD
Feb. 28 – March 5 at Sub-State TBD
March 9-12 at State TBD
