Two new Abilene Middle School track and field school records were established at the AMS Invitational Track Meet last week in Abilene. Seventh grader Taygen Funston broke the record for 7th Boys 100m Hurdles with a new time of 16.00. The previous mark of 16.52 was set by Jonathan Stevens in 2018.
In eighth grade, Abilene’s 2021 4x400m Relay Team set a new mark of 4:04.42. Running the event were Aaron Hartman, Oscar Espinoza, Zeb Schultze and Weston Rock. The previous record of 4:07.20, set in 2015, was held by Damian Hartman, Danny Espinoza, Ian Dunham and Austin Wuthnow.
Pictured above at left: Taygen Funston. At right: Aaron Hartman, Oscar Espinoza, Weston Rock and Zeb Schultze,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.