A new location to learn all about Mixed Martial Arts, Jiu Jitsu and Women’s Self Defense officially opened Tuesday in Abilene at 209 Texas Street. Owners Frank Portillo and Sam Kleinbeck welcome everyone who has interest in Mixed Martial Arts, Jiu Jitsu to stop by and take a look. The building is full of mats for instructional use and there is even a fitness room with exercise equipment and weights. Portillo and Kleinbeck will have instructors for classes in the above offerings and they will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the evenings. For membership information and classes stop by Never Surrender at 209 Texas Street.
