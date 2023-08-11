The Central Kansas Free Fair Demolition Derby wrapped up Sunday evening with the finals of the Team show feature event. Returning champions Josh and Shad Turner from Geneva Nebraska defended their title , claiming their second straight championship, and the $6000 dollar top prize. The Turners outlasted Brogan and Blaze Lehman, and Adam and Justin Klein.
Sunday evening began with the Team Consolation heat, which gave teams from the previous night that didn’t win their opening heat, a chance to qualify for the feature final. Two teams advanced into the final, including Mathew Istas / Theron Wagner, and Brooks Linser / David Earl.
Thirteen cars then entered the action packed “Compact “ heat which saw Tyler Meats of Burlington, Kansas outlast Abilene’s Regan Burt for the championship that paid $1200. Burt a Junior to be at Abilene High School was entering her first ever Demolition Derby, and was impressive enough that along with finishing as runner up and earning $600, she was chosen as the top “Mad Dog” runner in which she earned an additional $500.
Thirteen cars were also entered on night two of the “ Bonestock” division. Hays Kansas driver Cade Jenning in his station wagon, earned the championship and top prize of $1200, as he outlasted runner up Cooper Wildey of Abilene. Along with Wildey’s runner up earnings of $600, him and Abilene’s Colby Reitz both earned an additional $500 each, for being selected as the “Mad Dog” drivers.
The Team Show feature event finished the evening as seven teams qualified and competed for the championship. The Turner brothers from Nebraska defended their title, as both cars were still running and moving at the end of the feature heat.
Sunday night derby results
1. Josh Turner Geneva NE / Shad Turner Geneva NE $6000
2. Brogan Lehman Abilene KS / Blaze Lehman Abilene KS $4000
3. Adam Klein Abilene KS / Justin Klein. Abilene KS$ 3000
4. Brooks Linger Russell KS / David Earl Stockton KS $2000
5. Jerome Crowther Lindsborg KS / Travis Framholtz Turner MO $1500
6. Mathew Istas Clyde KS / Theron Wagner Concordia KS $1000
7. Brendon Alvarez Abilene KS / Slade Markley Ab KS $600
Compact Division Heat results:
1. Tyler Meats Burlington KS $1200
2. Regan Burt Abilene KS $600
3. Conner Barlow Detroit KS. $300
4. Aubrey Watson Abilene KS $200
5. Connor Sloan Abilene KS $100
6. Joseph Welsh. Abilene KS
7. Ryan Clark Enterprise KS
9. Ryan Smith Blue Rapids KS
10. Drew Elliott Enterprise KS
Mad Dog #1 : Regan Burt $500
Mad Dog #2 : Tyler Meats $125
Bonestock Division Heat results: (Top 10)
1. Cade Jenning Hays KS $1200
2. Cooper Wildey Abilene KS $600
3. Hunter Picking Chapman KS $300
4. Colby Reitz. Abilene KS $200
5. Cole Veal. Abilene KS $100
6. Zach Miller Abilene KS
7. Bobby Brock. St. George KS
8. Carter Markley. Basehor KS
9. Xavier Worker Solomon KS
10. Hunter Anguaino. Abilene KS
Mad Dog #1: Cooper Wildey $500
Mad Dog #2: Colby Reitz. $500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.