The Central Kansas Free Fair Demolition Derby wrapped up Sunday evening with the finals of the Team show feature event.   Returning champions Josh and Shad Turner from Geneva Nebraska defended their title , claiming their second straight championship, and the $6000 dollar top prize.  The Turners outlasted Brogan and Blaze Lehman, and Adam and Justin Klein.  

Sunday evening began with the Team Consolation heat, which gave teams from the previous night that didn’t win their opening heat, a chance to qualify for the feature final.  Two teams advanced into the final, including Mathew Istas / Theron Wagner, and Brooks Linser / David Earl.  

 

