The 2020 North Central Kansas League champion Abilene Cowboys netted three players on the league’s All-League First Team announced recently.
Senior Travis Beetch, junior Avery Bryson and sophomore Kaleb Becker were honored by the league coaches as they earned spots on the first team.
Beetch completed his high school eligibility after leading the Cowboys in scoring with 355 points this season. A four-year varsity player, three year starter, Beetch also finished as one of the top scorers in the conference. Beetch led the 2018-19 Cowboy team with 225 points to end the 18-4 season.
Beetch was a two-time Salina Invitational All-Tournament Team selection as a junior and again this season during his senior campaign.
Bryson finished third on the team in scoring with 212 points and he was second to Blaise McVan in three-point shooting with 25 while McVan had 26. He also finished in the top four of Abilene’s rebounding leaders with 101.
Becker, named Honorable Mention as a freshman, earned All-League First Team this season after scoring 235 points for second place on the team. He also grabbed a team high 159 rebounds.
Joining Abilene’s ‘Three B’s’ on the first team were Chapman senior Noah Regiel, Concordia junior Chas Carlgren, Marysville seniors Dalton Deener and Matt Holle and their teammate junior Jackson Rader. Rounding out the lineup was Wamego senior Taybor Vetter and junior Tanner Hecht.
Chapman and Marysville added two each to the Honorable Mention team as the Irish placed senior Kel Stroud and sophomore Trey Adams on the list.
Marysville had senior Koby Schroeder and junior Gavin Pieschl. Clay Center juniors Tanner DeMars and Witt Williams along with Concordia junior Wyatt Trost rounded out the honorees.
2019-2020 North
Central Kansas League Boys Basketball All League Teams
First Team
Kaleb Becker, Abilene, SO
Travis Beetch, Abilene, SR
Avery Bryson, Abilene, JR
Noah Regiel, Chapman, SR
Chas Carlgren, Concordia, JR
Dalton Deener, Marysville, SR
Matt Holle, Marysville, SR
Jackson Rader, Marysville, JR
Tanner Hecht, Wamego, JR
Taybor Vetter, Wamego, SR
Honorable Mention
Trey Adams, Chapman, SO
Kel Stroud, Chapman, SR
Tanner DeMars, Clay Center, JR
Witt Williams, Clay Center, JR
Wyatt Trost, Concordia JR
Gavin Pieschl, Marysville, JR
Koby Schroeder, Marysville, SR
