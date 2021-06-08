Following the completion of the 2021 high school baseball season, the North Central Kansas League head coaches awarded honors to five Abilene Cowboys and three Chapman Fighting Irish ball players.
The 2021 NCKL Champion Clay Center Tigers, who finished the year as the Class 4A state runner-up, had five players named to the All-League Team. The Wamego Red Raiders earned the most with seven players being recognized.
Heading up the Cowboy contingent were seniors Robbie Keener and Kaden Coup. Keener was named one of two All-League catchers to the NCKL squad even though he spent the last half of the season at shortstop or on the mound for the Cowboys. Coup, who split time on the mound or patrolling center field for Abilene, was recognized by the league coaches for his defense in the outfield and his bat. Coup batted in the leadoff spot for the Cowboys while Keener hit in the clean-up position.
Abilene junior Carter Taplin was named to the league squad as infielder after flashing his glove at both middle infield positions and third base. Freshman Stockton Timbrook earned Honorable Mention recognition infielder for his play at third base for the Cowboys that finished the season 10-11. Fellow freshman Zach Miller was named All-League Utility for his defensive play in both the outfield and infield for Abilene in his first season of high school baseball.
Chapman juniors Torin Cavanaugh, Camden Liebau and Tate Milton earned All-League recognition from the league coaches. Cavanaugh joined Abilene’s Keener behind the plate on the league roster. Liebau was recognized as an infielder and Milton was an outfielder for the 7-14 Fighting Irish.
Individual end of season statistics were not available to the Reflector-Chronicle.
NCKL All-League Baseball 2021
Pitchers
All-League
Chase Parker, SR, Concordia
Keegan McDonald, SR, Clay Center
Ryan Erickson, SR, Wamego
Honorable Mention
James DeRouchey, JR, Wamego
Ayden Price, SR, Marysville
Josh Ferguson, SR, Clay Center
Catchers
All-League
Torin Cavanaugh, JR, Chapman
Robbie Keener, SR, Abilene
Honorable Mention
Connor Halbert, SR, Marysville
Infield
All League
Mark Hoffman, SOPH, Clay Center
Wyatt Trost, SR, Concordia
Dawson Tajchman, SOPH, Wamego
Colyer Brummett, JR, Wamego
Carter Taplin, JR, Abilene
Camden Liebau, JR, Chapman
Honorable Mention
Stockton Timbrook, FR, Abilene
Jon Haggard, SR, Marysville
Outfield
All-League
Brady Glaves, SR, Clay Center
Hayden Oviatt, SOPH, Wamego
Kaden Coup, SR. Abilene
Tate Milton, JR, Chapman
Chas Carlgren, SR, Concordia
Honorable Mention
Hayden Nutsch, JR, Wamego
Aaron Matthews, SR, Wamego
Utility
All-League
Zach Miller, FR, Abilene
Hunter Schroesder, SR, Concordia
Honorable Mention
Nick Vignery, SR, Concordia
Tanner DeMars, SR, Clay Center
