ABILENE – Athletic Directors of the six current North Central Kansas League schools unanimously accepted and approved the application for membership of St. George-Rock Creek High School to the conference.
Rock Creek is expected to officially join the league schedules in the 2022-2023 school year for Middle School athletics and 2024-2025 for high school football. Rock Creek has been and is currently playing many of the existing league schools in basketball, baseball, volleyball, and other sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.