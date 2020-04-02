With everyone sequestered to their homes and spring sports in Kansas canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has issued recommendations and guidelines for high school coaches of spring sports.
Kansas’ students need support from everyone at this time, and student athletes need to hear from their coaches and their teammates. Besides the continuous learning activities being implemented by the schools, educators and coaches are encouraged to support the physical and mental well-being of the student athlete as they work through this challenging time.
KSHSAA outlined some basic information asking the students to establish and maintain a daily routine. Maintain a healthy sleep pattern and set goals for each day. Avoid watching the news continuously and spending hours upon end on the Internet.
It are also encouraging regular exercise. Get outside and move about in the sunshine. Coaches have been encouraged to help develop home workout programs for their athletes.
Teachers and coaches will be promoting good nutrition during this time when speaking with the students. They have or will be reaching out to the kids to check on them to see how they are doing. KSHSAA encourages the use of virtual communication apps.
On their website, KSHSAA has listed several links to material for teachers and coaches to use in checking in with the kids. Remembering that mental and physical health is important to us all. There are also links for the best nutrition resources.
Finally, since everyone is quarantined to their own home, KSHSAA understands the need for social activity while maintaining social distancing as they added a fun new activity that can be used for all ages. Netflix Party is a way to stay connected while enjoying a movie or program together using technology.
Everyone has the opportunity at this time to support the teachers and coaches and especially the student athletes. Especially remember the seniors who are struggling with the loss of the spring season – their final opportunity to compete and shine during their high school career.
