ST. GEORGE — Rock Creek had enough offense on Friday night to score two touchdowns against the Chapman Fighting Irish and the Mustang defense held the visitors out of the end zone for a 14-0 Class 3A district football contest.
Chapman drops to 1-4 on the season after the loss at Rock Creek.
The Irish managed 122 yards rushing against the Mustangs defense. Junior quarterback Trevor Erickson ran the ball 14 times for 59 yards while sophomore back Eli Riegel had 61 yards on 13 totes. Senior Jeremiah Laplante finished with nine yards and fellow senior Austin Litzinger ended with negative yards on four carries.
Erickson connected on five of 11 through the air for 83 yards with an interception. Litzinger had two catches for 55 yards and Chance Liebau and David Schoby had catches for 14 total yards each.
Defensively, senior Zach Ferris led the Irish with 13 tackles while Litzinger had eight. Senior Jackson Greenwood had six stops including three for loss. Greenwood also accounted for two sacks and senior Kel Stroud finished with one.
The Irish will host Smoky Valley this week before finishing with Hesston and Halstead.
