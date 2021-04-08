Power hitting and dominating pitching performances enabled the Rock Creek Mustangs to sweep a non-conference softball double-header from the Abilene Cowgirls Tuesday in Abilene.
Behind the solid complete game in the circle by junior Sophia Haverkamp, the Lady Mustangs limited the Cowgirls to four hits in the 10-0 opening win. Haverkamp was dominant as she struck out 12 Cowgirl batters while not walking any. She allowed four hits over her six innings of work.
Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs lashed out 12 hits including three triples to power past Abilene. Rock Creek senior Jenna Weers had a big game going three for three including a big triple and she scored three times. Three others in the Rock Creek lineup had two hits each.
Abilene starting pitcher Jenna Hayes was literally knocked out of the game as she took a line shot to the leg in the second inning and had to leave. Hayes was charged with four earned runs on four hits in one and two-thirds innings. She struck out two and walked three.
Rock Creek pushed across one run in the top of the first but then added four more in both the second and third innings. Haverkamp and the Mustang defense held the Cowgirls off the scoreboard in the opener.
Abilene senior Autumn Fitzgeralds slapped a couple of singles as part of the Cowgirls four hits. Freshman Callie Powell had a ringing triple to the left centerfield fence as Abilene’s big blow in game one. Freshman third baseman Madeline Murray had the Cowgirls fourth hit of the game.
Senior Brynna Ade relieved Hayes for the final out in the second and then pitched the final four innings allowing five earned runs on eight hits. She walked two and struck out two.
The Lady Mustangs jumped out early with some big hits and took advantage of some shaky Cowgirl defense to score eight times in the first inning of the nightcap. Abilene freshman Zoey Debenham took the blunt of the power hitting Rock Creek team as she was charged with 12 runs, four earned, on nine hits over five and two-thirds innings of work. Senior Maggie Gantenbein tossed the final out.
Haverkamp started for the Mustangs in the circle and pitched one inning allowing a hit with two strikeouts. Freshman Ali Jones took over in the second inning to finish the game for the win in the 12-0 final. Jones allowed three hits over five innings and struck out eight Cowgirls.
Senior Ashton Roth had a pair of hits for Abilene while Fitzgeralds added a double and Emma Wildman was credited with a Cowgirl hit.
Abilene drops to 0-4 and will play at Southeast of Saline on Friday.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
