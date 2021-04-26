CLAY CENTER – Abilene freshman Maddie Murray had a big night at the plate for the Abilene Cowgirl JV softball team as she helped lead the team to a double-header sweep over Clay Center.
In the opener for the Cowgirls, Murray drove in four runs on three hits as Abilene won 11-8 over the Tigers. Murray had RBI in the first with a single, a groundout in the second, a single in the third and a double in the fifth.
Abilene jumped out to an 8-1 lead after two innings by scoring four runs in each of the first two innings. They added two in the third and a single run in the fifth for the win.
Sophomore Haylee Anguiano had a pair of hits for Abilene and scored twice in the win. Freshmen Hannah Walter and Callie Powell also had hits in the opening win. Mary Rahe finished with an RBI for the Cowgirls.
Abby Picking notched the win for the Cowgirls as she allowed one earned run on six hits over five innings of work. She did not walk a batter while striking out two.
Murray came back in the nightcap to smack four hits including her first home run of the season and she drove in four runners as the Cowgirls blasted the Lady Tigers 21 – 10 for the sweep. Murray finished the game at four for five with four RBI and four runs scored.
Rahe also had a four-bagger as she drove in three of the Cowgirl runs. Picking had three hits and drove in two while Adin Bruna collected two hits and drove in a run. Walter drove in two with a hit, as did Kierstin Boze. Powell, Anguiano and Hayley Peterson also had hits in the second game. Grace Hylton drove home a run in the win and Lizzie Watts scored twice as every Cowgirl contributed to the win.
Abilene blasted Clay Center pitching to score 11 runs in the first inning and then added four in the second and third innings to lead 19-7 after three.
Picking started in the circle for the Cowgirls as she allowed one earned run on five hits over three and one third innings. She walked three and struck out two. Anguiano threw the final one and two thirds allowing one earned run on three hits while walking two. The defense committed seven errors behind the pitchers in the second game.
