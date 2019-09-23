MOUNDRIDGE – The Moundridge Wildcats got by Solomon 52-32 on Friday to get a Wheat State League win at home.
The Gorillas fell to 2-1 on the year.
Solomon quarterback Alex Herbel rushed for four touchdowns as he carried the ball 32 times for 225 yards rushing. Sophomore Dylan Hynes added 75 yards on 25 carries. Dawson Duryea ran twice for 30 yards and a score.
Herbel was six of 17 through the air and he had an interception. Hynes caught four passes for 31 yards.
Hynes led the Gorilla defense with 15 tackles including three for loss. Herbel added 12 and Duryea, Brock Nelson and Tyler Lantz had six stops each. Nelson had two tackles for loss and Trevor Kirby, who had four tackles, had one for loss.
Duryea and Herbel each had an interception for the Solomon defense.
Moundridge improved to 2-1 with the win after an opening 18-12 win over Goessel and a 66-20 loss at Bennington.
