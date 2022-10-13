SOLOMON – Moundridge quarterback Henry Hecox ran for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead his team to a 42-34 victory over Solomon Friday in Solomon.

Hecox rushed 19 times for 133 yards and four scores, and he completed 11 of 17 passes for 173 yards and a third-quarter touchdown to Keigen Newhouse. Hecox ran his fourth touchdown in the final period with 11:05 to play and then withstood a valiant comeback by the Gorillas.

 

