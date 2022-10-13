SOLOMON – Moundridge quarterback Henry Hecox ran for four touchdowns and threw for another to lead his team to a 42-34 victory over Solomon Friday in Solomon.
Hecox rushed 19 times for 133 yards and four scores, and he completed 11 of 17 passes for 173 yards and a third-quarter touchdown to Keigen Newhouse. Hecox ran his fourth touchdown in the final period with 11:05 to play and then withstood a valiant comeback by the Gorillas.
Moundridge led 42-22 early in the fourth quarter before Solomon’s Spencer Coup orchestrated two Gorilla scoring drives in the final minutes. Coup found Porter Hynes on a 23-yard pass play and then connected with Lucas Newcomer for nine-yards and a score. Unfortunately for Solomon, time ran out before the comeback was complete.
Moundridge finished with 220 yards on the ground and 173 through the air on 48 offensive plays. Kaden Elmore had 65 yards on eight carries and Joaquin Huff added 16 yards on two carries while Newhouse finished with six yards. Newhouse picked up 117 yards receiving on seven catches with a score. Logan Churchill grabbed three passes for 48 yards and Huff had one catch for eight yards.
Solomon got rushing touchdowns from Hynes, who finished with 108 yards on the ground to go along with Coup’s score with 86 yards. Mac Collins had nine yards and Spencer Krause finished with two yards on one tote. Krause, Hynes, and Newcomer all had receiving scores from Coup. Krause caught six passes for 73 yards, Hynes had five catches for 64 yards, Newcomer racked up 42 yards on two grabs and Jake Sommer finished with six yards on two catches.
Defensively, Moundridge picked off two Solomon passes with one being returned for the opening touchdown of the game. Huff led them with eight tackles while Lane Durst and Newhouse had the interceptions.
Coup powered Solomon’s defesne with 10 stops, Hynes finished with seven while Kegan Mackney and Kolten Walker had five each.
Solomon slips to 0-3 in District play and 2-4 overall and will travel to Herington (2-4) this week before ending the regular season against Pretty Prairie.
