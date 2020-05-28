SOLOMON – Mike Kilgore has been named the new head football coach at Solomon High School. Kilgore replaces David Strait after one season as head coach of the Gorillas.
Coach Kilgore spent seven seasons on the football staff at Salina Central High School. He held the title of being head assistant coach for the final two years under former Mustang coach Mike Hall. Hall was replaced by Mark Sandbo for the 2018 season.
Kilgore lives in the Solomon community and teaches Industrial Arts at Central High School. Mustang alum, Kilgore played for legendary coach Marvin Diener from 2000 – 2004.
Kilgore is familiar with the Gorilla program after serving as offensive coordinator last year. He takes over a team that went 4-5 in 2019 and graduated five seniors but he expects to have some key personnel returning for 2020 season.
