The Abilene Cowboys basketball season came to end at the State Tournament with a loss to the Bishop Miege Stags 70-40. Bishop Miege, located near Shawnee Mission in the Kansas City area has won four of the last six class 4A state championships, and have won ten of their last eleven postseason games by at least 30 points.
Abilene’s only lead of the game came on the first basket of the game when Grant Waite would hit a three pointer at the 5:30 mark of the opening quarter for a 3-0 lead. Following a timeout, Miege stepped up their play and went on a 17-4 run to end the first period with a 17-7 lead.
The Cowboys continued to struggle offensively in the second quarter as they scored only four total points. A Brax Fisher three pointer, and Kaleb Becker free throw, was the only scoring for Abilene, as they found themselves down at halftime 40-11
The third quarter proved to be the most productive quarter of the game for the Cowboys, as they out scored the Stags 14-12 in the quarter.
After an opening Miege basket, Abilene went on a 14-2 run led by Kaleb Becker’s 6 points, Brax Fisher’s 5 points, and a Triston Cottone three pointer. Miege then answered with an eight point run to close out the quarter with a 27 point lead of 52-25.
Kaleb Becker closed out his career by scoring a pair of baskets early in the fourth quarter, before both teams would send in reserve players with four minutes to play. Becker unofficially now ranks 6th all time in Abilene career varsity points scoring with 1,133 points
The Cowboys scored 11 points to finish the game led by Junior Cameron Vinduska’s 5 points, Sophomore Kyson Becker’s 4 points, and a Braden Adams basket for a 70-40 final score, loss to Miege.
Abilene was led in scoring by Becker with 14 points, and Brax Fisher with 7 points For Senior’s Kaleb Becker, Cooper Wildey, and Braden Adams, they leave the program having been a part of back to back State Tournament qualifying teams
Scoring Summary:
AHS 7 4 14 15 40
BM 17 23 12 18 70
Abilene (16-7): Grant Waite 3, Triston Cottone 3, Brax Fisher 7, Kaleb Becker 14, Kyson Becker 4, Cameron Vinduska 5, Thomas McClendon 2, Braden Adams 2. Totals: 16 (3) 4-8.
Miege: Hall 4, Bowen 13, Wing 17, jensen 13, Boylan 12, Martin 4, Armstrong 1, Noblitt 6. Totals: 28 (3) 11-15.
