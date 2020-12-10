Middle School Wrestling
Abilene 54, Susan B. Anthony 26
80 – Max Henry (SBA) over Open (AMS) (Forfeit); 85 – Tali Walsh (SBA) over Jayce McAsey (AMS) (Fall); 90 – Shayne Boutte (SBA) over Open (AMS) (Forfeit); 95 – Myles Callahan (AMS) over Mason Williard (SBA) (Fall); 100 – Brecken Crist-Funk (SBA) over Levi Evans (AMS) (Dec. 12-6); 105 – Lane Hoekman (AMS) over Alayna Slifer (SBA) (Dec. 20-12); 110 – Austin Bruna (AMS) over Dalton Devin (SBA) (Fall); 115 – Pierce Casteel (AMS) over Asher Ecklund (SBA) (Fall); 120 – Joseph Welsh (AMS) over Logan Lagerman (SBA) (Dec. 6-2); 127 – Parker Farr (AMS) over Garrison Vikander (SBA) (Dec. 8-4); 134 – Lellen Peery (AMS) over Ryan Vikander (SBA) (Fall); 141 – Dylan Slifer (SBA) over Open (AMS) (Forfeit); 148 – Darian Adams (SBA) over Canyn Taylor (AMS) (Fall); 155 – Tyler Holloway (AMS) over Jaden Demercurio (SBA) (Fall); 165 – Heath Hoekman (AMS) Open (SBA) (Forfeit); 180 – Ethan Rhodes (AMS) over Open (SBA) (Forfeit); 215 – Ashton Cox (AMS) over Open (SBA) (Forfeit).
Exhibition:
100 – Chase Lowry (SBA) over Braden Short (AMS) (Fall); 105 – Dominic Holt (AMS) over Alexis Haeusler (SBA) (Fall); 115 – Hunter Havener (AMS) over Hannah Caycedo (SBA) (Fall); 115 – Ethan Gonzales (AMS) over Mark Savage (SBA) (Fall); 120 – Abraham Farley (SBA) over Kamryn Thompson (AMS) (fall); 120 – Zander Cox (AMS) over Hannah Caycedo (SBA) (Dec. 11-4); 110 – Chase Lowry (SBA) over Zane Macoubrie (AMS) (Dec. 10-8); 110 – Aiden Woods (AMS) over Asher Ecklund (SBA) (Fall).
