Team Scores:
7th Girls: 66 (6th)
8th Girls: 10 (7th)
7th Boys: 119 (1st)
8th Boys: 85 (3rd)
7th Girls
4x800m relay-1st-(12:25.65 Day, Stover, Pickerign, Coyle)
Grier Panzer-4th-100m Hurdles (20.64)
Addison McVan-6th-100m Hurdles (21.25)
KaiLee Crane-1st-100m (14.7)
Mauli Chaudhari-17th-100m (17.69)
4x100m relay-2nd-(58.69 Mead, Stover, Miller, Crane)
Grier Panzer-6th-400m (1:17.86)
Layla Pickerign-11th-400m (1:20.61)
Leah Scherberger-14th-400m (1:30.91)
4x200m relay-3rd-(2:12.71 McVan, Brooks, Webb, Mead)
Jadence Coyle-3rd-800m (2:50..13)
Autumn Day-7th-800m (2:56.76)
Callie Gantenbein-13th-800m (3.22.22)
Grier Panzer-7th-200m Hurdles (38.78)
Tyler DeWeese-8th-200m Hurdles (39.87)
Caitlin Webb-11th-200m Hurdles (41.18)
Callie Gantenbein-16th-200m (39.74)
4x400m relay-2nd-(4:56.53 Stover, McVan, Miller, Crane)-New School Record
KaiLee Crane-4th-LJ (12’5.25”)
Rylee Miller-6th-LJ (12’2.5”)
Tyler DeWeese-12th-LJ (11’6.5”)
Grier Panzer-5th-TJ (26’9”)
Tyler DeWeese-9th-TJ (24’2”)
Elizabeth Brooks-5th-SP (28’9”)
Kaylee Weibert-8th-Discus (51’1”)
Ashley Mead-5th-PV (5’6”)
Layla Pickerign-5th-PV (5’6”)
8th Girls
Reese Jackson-12th-100m Hurdles (21.43)
Allison Rose-13th-100m Hurdles (22.55)
Jordan Signer-14th-100m Hurdles (23.78)
Renatta Heintz-2nd-100m (13.92)
Reese McCullough-15th-100m (15.73)
Maddy Reiff-20th-100m (18.24)
4x100m relay-6th (58.3 Ediger, Bryson, McCullough, Heintz)
Nadia Whiteley-13th-400m (1:20.41)
4x200m relay-6th-(2:14.76 Ediger, Hunter, Jackson, McCullough)
Reese Jackson-11th-200m Hurdles (39.79)
Renatta Heintz-9th-HJ (4’)
Kambree Bryson-12th-HJ (4’)
Renatta Heintz-9th-LJ (13’4.5”)
Kambree Bryson-11th-LJ (12’11.5”)
Sara Britt-13th-LJ (12’9”)
Kambree Bryson-8th-TJ (25’11.5”)
Jordan Signer-10th-TJ (24’6”)
Emilee Ediger-7th-SP (26’11”)
Aleah Ortiz-10th-SP (24’3”)
Allison Rose-11th-SP (24’2”)
Grace Hunter-9th-Discus (52’9.5”)
Aleah Ortiz-11th-Discus (46’11.5”)
Zoe Cox-13th-Discus (42’9”)
7th Boys
4x800m relay-2nd (10:50.57 Thrower, Plunkett, Woods, Hargrave)
Taygen Funston-1st-100m Hurdles (15.94)
Aiden Woods-6th-100m Hurdles (19.14)
Ian Plunkett-9th-100m Hurdles (20.73)
Heath Hoekman-2nd-100m (12.88)
Blake Rivers-15th-100m (15.01)
Gabriel Rahe-16th-100m (16.41)
Pierce Casteel-10th-1600m (6:15.35)
4x100m relay-1st-(51.11 Funston, L.Hoekman, Hargrave, H.Hoekman)
Aiden Woods-4th-400m (1:05.96)
Kayden Thrower-12th-400m (1:10.61)
Riggin Kuntz-15th-400m (1:27.76)
4x200m relay-2nd-(2:00.24 Cuba, Short, Jones, Evans)
Kash Hargrave-2nd-800m (2:30.91)
Aiden Woods-5th-800m (2:37.68)
Pierce Casteel-11th-800m (2:48.77)
Taygen Funston-1st-200m Hurdles (27.93)-New School Record
Blake Rivers-10th-200m Hurdles (36.51)
Jayce McAsey-13th-200m Hurdles (38.05)
Heath Hoekman-2nd-200m (26.46)
Hunter Jones-11th-200m (31.32)
Gabriel Rahe-13th-200m (33.75)
4x400m relay-2nd-(4:31.62 L.Hoekman, Evans, Thrower, Hargrave)
Jaxson Cuba-2nd-HJ (4’10”)
Jayce McAsey-10th-HJ (3’10”)
Heath Hoekman-1st-LJ (16’2”)
Lane Hoekman-5th-LJ (13’10.5”)
Braden Short-12th-LJ (11’7.25”)
Taygen Funston-1st-TJ (34’8”)
Lane Hoekman-4th-TJ (30’10”)
Levi Evans-8th-TJ (29’10.5”)
Jalen Robinson-12th-SP (24’)
Bennett Altwegg-13th-SP (23’1)
Ashton Cox-15th-SP (21’7”)
Jalen Robinson-11th-Discus (63’)
Ashton Cox-13th-Discus (59’5”)
Bennett Altwegg-14th-Discus (56’9.5”)
8th Boys
Ethan Gonzales-7th-3200m (13:00.26)
Seth Crouse-8th-3200m (13:33.26)
4x800m relay-2nd-(9:56.57 Espinoza, Hartman, Welsh, Rock)
Zeb Schultze-4th-100m Hurdles (17.93)
Nathan Jackson-8th-100m Hurdles (19.14)
Tyler Green-4th-100m (13.14)
Landon Taplin-9th-100m (13.65)
Kellen Peery-11th-100m (13.90)
Parker Farr-8th-1600m (6:15.14)
Dominic Holt-9th-1600m (6:18.32)
4x100m relay-3rd-(50.52 Hartman, Veal, Rock, T.Green)
Weston Rock-1st-400m (55.72)
Joseph Welsh-4th-400m (1:00.18)
Parker Farr-12th-400m (1:10.63)
4x200m relay-2nd-(1:47.88 T.Green, Keener, Schultze, Taylor)
Oscar Espinoza-4th-800m (2:23.93)
Ian Crump-10th-800m (2:40.06)
Thomas Keener-2nd-200m Hurdles (30.66)
Seth Crouse-10th-200m Hurdles (34.49)
Zeb Schultze-11th-200m Hurdles (34.52)
Kellen Peery-7th-200m (28.31)
Nathan Jackson-9th-200m (30.29)
Ian Crump-10th-200m (30.92)
4x400m relay-2nd-(3:56.74 Hartman, Espinoza, Veal, Rock)-New School Record
Tyler Green-3rd-HJ (5’2”)
Jackson Green-12th-HJ (4’10”)
Thomas Keener-13th-HJ (4’10”)
Thomas Keener-3rd-LJ (16’7.5”)
Cole Veal-10th-LJ (14’7”)
Myles Callahan-13th-LJ (12’10.75”)
Jackson Green-7th-TJ (32’3”)
Myles Callahan-9th-TJ (29’3”)
Gage Taylor-10th-TJ (26’11”)
Devin Alvarez-12th-SP (29’9”)
Travis Fick-17th-SP (19’8”)
Zander Cox-18th-SP (18”7.5”)
Parker Farr-6th-Discus (83’1”)
Zander Cox-17th-Discus (44’)
Landon Taplin-2nd-PV (9’)
