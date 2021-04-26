7th Girls 3200M

Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 1st 13:10.46

7th Boys 3200M

Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 3rd 12:38.00

8th Boys 3200M

Jed Moody, Chapman, 3rd 12:18.59

Ethan Gonzales, Abilene, 4th 12:26.91

7th Boys 100m Hurdles

Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 15.67

Aiden Woods, Abilene, 4th 18.69

8th Boys 100m Hurdles

Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 1st 15.74

Thomas Keener, Abilene, 3rd 17.97

Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 5th 18.24

7th Girls 100M

Kailee Crane, Abilene, 4th 14.60

7th Boys 100M

Taygen Funston, Abilene, 2nd 12.53

Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 6th 13.41

8th Girls 100M

Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 1st 13.62

Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 2nd 13.71

Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 5th 14.60

8th Boys 100M

Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd 12.26

7th Girls 1600M

Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 2nd 6:20.35

Ivy Beck, Chapman, 5th 6:43.31

Jadence Coyle, Abilene, 6th 6:46.16

7th Boys 1600M

Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 2nd 5:48.40

Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 4th 5:57.65

Aiden Woods, Abilene, 5th 5:28.23

8th Boys 1600M

Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 5:07.71

7th Girls 4x100m Relay

Abilene, 3rd 58.98

Chapman, 5th 59.45

7th Boys 4x100m Relay

Abilene, 1st 55.76

8th Girls 4x100m Relay

Chapman, 1st 55.72

8th Boys 4x100m Relay

Chapman, 3rd 51.13

Abilene, 5th 51.73

7th Boys 400M

Brecken Francis, Chapman, 6th 1:06.67

8th Boys 400M

Weston Rock, Abilene, 1st 57.05

7th Girls 4x200m Relay

Chapman, 6th 2:27.36

7th Boys 4x200m Relay

Abilene, 3rd 2:03.89

8th Girls 4x200m Relay

Chapman, 4th 2:10.45

8th Boys 4x200m Relay

Abilene, 2nd 1:52.07

7th Girls 800M

Avery Baer, Chapman, 4th 2:50.82

Jade Beary, Chapman, 6th 2:54.52

7th Boys 800M

Connor Cote-Boss, Chapman, 1st 2:37.14

Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 2nd 2:38.97

Aiden Woods, Abilene, 4th 2:43.09

8th Girls 800M

Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 4th 2:53.93

8th Boys 800M

Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 2:22.92

Oscar Espinoza, Abilene, 3rd 2:30.94

7th Boys 200M

Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 25.64

Aiden Hall, Chapman, 5th 28.19

8th Boys 200M

Weston Rock, Abilene, 3rd 26.18

7th Girls 800m SMR

Chapman, 1st 2:15.70

Abilene, 5th 2:24.94

7th Boys 800m SMR

Abilene, 1st 2:03.30

Chapman, 4th 2:11.32

8th Girls 800m SMR

Chapman, 1st 2:05.17

8th Boys 800m SMR

Chapman, 1st 1:53.59

Abilene, 3rd 2:00.97

7th Girls 4x400m Relay

Abilene, 3rd 5:09.00

Chapman, 4th 5:25.00

7th Boys 4x400m Relay

Chapman, 1st 4:36.15

Abilene, 2nd 4:48.56

8th Boys 4x400m Relay

Abilene, 1st 4:11.29

Chapman, 2nd 4:26.48

7th Girls High Jump

Avery Baer, Chapman, T-6th, 4-0

7th Boys High Jump

Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 1st 4-10

Brecken Francis, Chapman, T-6th 4-6

Levi Willmann, Chapman, T-6th 4-6

8th Girls High Jump

Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 2nd 4-6

Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 6th 4-0

8th Boys High Jump

Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd 5-2

Jackson Green, Abilene, 3rd 5-2

Austin Bruna, Abilene, 5th 5-0

Thomas Keener, Abilene, 6th 4-10

7th Girls Pole Vault

Adelyn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 4th 6-0

7th Boys Pole Vault

Jeremik Blanks, Chapman, 3rd 7-0

Gabriel Rahe, Abilene, 4th 6-6

Pierce Casteel, Abilene, 5th 6-6

8th Girls Pole Vault

Reese McCullough, Abilene T-2nd 5-6

Hayley Briggs, Chapman, T-2nd 5-6

Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, T-2nd 5-6

8th Boys Pole Vault

Cade Hanney, Chapman, 1st 8-6

Landon Taplin, Abilene, 2nd 8-6

Cooper Lewis, Chapman, 4th 7-6

Parker Farr, Abilene, 5th 7-6

Gage Taylor, Abilene, 6th 7-6

7th Girls Long Jump

Avery Baer, Chapman, 6th 12-11.00

7th Boys Long Jump

Kellan Gruver, Chapman, T-3rd 14-8.00

Levi Willmann, Chapman, T-5th 14-6.00

8th Girls Long Jump

Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 2nd 13-10.50

Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 3rd 13-4.00

8th Boys Long Jump

Jackson Green, Abilene, 6th 15-10

7th Girls Triple Jump

Teagen Ellis, Chapman, 5th 23-10.50

Grier Panzer, Abilene, 6th 23-9.50

7th Boys Triple Jump

Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 35-3.00

Kelan Gruver, Chapman, 3rd 30-8.50

Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 4th 29-7.50

Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 5th 29-3.50

8th Girls Triple Jump

Kaci Heller, Chapman, 3rd 28-8.00

Adryanna McGuire, Chapman 4th 27-10.00

Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 6th 26-5.50

8th Boys Triple Jump

Tyler Holloway, Abilene, 4th 31-0.00

7th Girls Shot Put

Lizzie Brooks, Abilene, 2nd 28-7.50

7th Girls Javelin

Kayla Leathers, Chapman, 5th 71-9

8th Boys Javelin

Kellen Perry, Abilene, 6th 94-7

7th Girls Discus

Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 4th 60-0

8th Girls Discus

Grace Hunter, Abilene, 5th 58-7

7th Boys Discus

Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 2nd 87-7

8th Boys Javelin

Cade Hanney, Chapman, 2nd 88-9.50

Team Scores

7th Boys

Abilene 118, Wamego 98.5, Rock Creek 88, Chapman 67.5, Clay Center 48, Nemaha Central 48, Concordia 47, Riley County 42

7th Girls

Wamego 147, Rock Creek 122.5, Clay Center 78, Riley County 57, Chapman 55.5, Concordia 54, Abilene 28, Nemaha Central 11

8th Boys

Clay Center 114.5, Abilene 102, Riley County 92, Chapman 82, Wamego 60.5, Concordia 48, Nemaha Central 29, Rock Creek 29

8th Girls

Wamego 96, Nemaha Central 93.5, Clay Center 92.5, Chapman 69, Rock Creek 69, Concordia 56, Riley County 41, Abilene 31, Flint Hills Christian 7.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

