7th Girls 3200M
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 1st 13:10.46
7th Boys 3200M
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 3rd 12:38.00
8th Boys 3200M
Jed Moody, Chapman, 3rd 12:18.59
Ethan Gonzales, Abilene, 4th 12:26.91
7th Boys 100m Hurdles
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 15.67
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 4th 18.69
8th Boys 100m Hurdles
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 1st 15.74
Thomas Keener, Abilene, 3rd 17.97
Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 5th 18.24
7th Girls 100M
Kailee Crane, Abilene, 4th 14.60
7th Boys 100M
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 2nd 12.53
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 6th 13.41
8th Girls 100M
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 1st 13.62
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 2nd 13.71
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 5th 14.60
8th Boys 100M
Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd 12.26
7th Girls 1600M
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 2nd 6:20.35
Ivy Beck, Chapman, 5th 6:43.31
Jadence Coyle, Abilene, 6th 6:46.16
7th Boys 1600M
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 2nd 5:48.40
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 4th 5:57.65
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 5th 5:28.23
8th Boys 1600M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 5:07.71
7th Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 3rd 58.98
Chapman, 5th 59.45
7th Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 1st 55.76
8th Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 1st 55.72
8th Boys 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 3rd 51.13
Abilene, 5th 51.73
7th Boys 400M
Brecken Francis, Chapman, 6th 1:06.67
8th Boys 400M
Weston Rock, Abilene, 1st 57.05
7th Girls 4x200m Relay
Chapman, 6th 2:27.36
7th Boys 4x200m Relay
Abilene, 3rd 2:03.89
8th Girls 4x200m Relay
Chapman, 4th 2:10.45
8th Boys 4x200m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 1:52.07
7th Girls 800M
Avery Baer, Chapman, 4th 2:50.82
Jade Beary, Chapman, 6th 2:54.52
7th Boys 800M
Connor Cote-Boss, Chapman, 1st 2:37.14
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 2nd 2:38.97
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 4th 2:43.09
8th Girls 800M
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 4th 2:53.93
8th Boys 800M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 2:22.92
Oscar Espinoza, Abilene, 3rd 2:30.94
7th Boys 200M
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 25.64
Aiden Hall, Chapman, 5th 28.19
8th Boys 200M
Weston Rock, Abilene, 3rd 26.18
7th Girls 800m SMR
Chapman, 1st 2:15.70
Abilene, 5th 2:24.94
7th Boys 800m SMR
Abilene, 1st 2:03.30
Chapman, 4th 2:11.32
8th Girls 800m SMR
Chapman, 1st 2:05.17
8th Boys 800m SMR
Chapman, 1st 1:53.59
Abilene, 3rd 2:00.97
7th Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 3rd 5:09.00
Chapman, 4th 5:25.00
7th Boys 4x400m Relay
Chapman, 1st 4:36.15
Abilene, 2nd 4:48.56
8th Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:11.29
Chapman, 2nd 4:26.48
7th Girls High Jump
Avery Baer, Chapman, T-6th, 4-0
7th Boys High Jump
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 1st 4-10
Brecken Francis, Chapman, T-6th 4-6
Levi Willmann, Chapman, T-6th 4-6
8th Girls High Jump
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 2nd 4-6
Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 6th 4-0
8th Boys High Jump
Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd 5-2
Jackson Green, Abilene, 3rd 5-2
Austin Bruna, Abilene, 5th 5-0
Thomas Keener, Abilene, 6th 4-10
7th Girls Pole Vault
Adelyn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 4th 6-0
7th Boys Pole Vault
Jeremik Blanks, Chapman, 3rd 7-0
Gabriel Rahe, Abilene, 4th 6-6
Pierce Casteel, Abilene, 5th 6-6
8th Girls Pole Vault
Reese McCullough, Abilene T-2nd 5-6
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, T-2nd 5-6
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, T-2nd 5-6
8th Boys Pole Vault
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 1st 8-6
Landon Taplin, Abilene, 2nd 8-6
Cooper Lewis, Chapman, 4th 7-6
Parker Farr, Abilene, 5th 7-6
Gage Taylor, Abilene, 6th 7-6
7th Girls Long Jump
Avery Baer, Chapman, 6th 12-11.00
7th Boys Long Jump
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, T-3rd 14-8.00
Levi Willmann, Chapman, T-5th 14-6.00
8th Girls Long Jump
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 2nd 13-10.50
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 3rd 13-4.00
8th Boys Long Jump
Jackson Green, Abilene, 6th 15-10
7th Girls Triple Jump
Teagen Ellis, Chapman, 5th 23-10.50
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 6th 23-9.50
7th Boys Triple Jump
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 35-3.00
Kelan Gruver, Chapman, 3rd 30-8.50
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 4th 29-7.50
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 5th 29-3.50
8th Girls Triple Jump
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 3rd 28-8.00
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman 4th 27-10.00
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 6th 26-5.50
8th Boys Triple Jump
Tyler Holloway, Abilene, 4th 31-0.00
7th Girls Shot Put
Lizzie Brooks, Abilene, 2nd 28-7.50
7th Girls Javelin
Kayla Leathers, Chapman, 5th 71-9
8th Boys Javelin
Kellen Perry, Abilene, 6th 94-7
7th Girls Discus
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 4th 60-0
8th Girls Discus
Grace Hunter, Abilene, 5th 58-7
7th Boys Discus
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 2nd 87-7
8th Boys Javelin
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 2nd 88-9.50
Team Scores
7th Boys
Abilene 118, Wamego 98.5, Rock Creek 88, Chapman 67.5, Clay Center 48, Nemaha Central 48, Concordia 47, Riley County 42
7th Girls
Wamego 147, Rock Creek 122.5, Clay Center 78, Riley County 57, Chapman 55.5, Concordia 54, Abilene 28, Nemaha Central 11
8th Boys
Clay Center 114.5, Abilene 102, Riley County 92, Chapman 82, Wamego 60.5, Concordia 48, Nemaha Central 29, Rock Creek 29
8th Girls
Wamego 96, Nemaha Central 93.5, Clay Center 92.5, Chapman 69, Rock Creek 69, Concordia 56, Riley County 41, Abilene 31, Flint Hills Christian 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.