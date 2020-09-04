Wamego took the top two finishes in the seventh grade boy’s two-mile run at the Abilene Cross Country Invitational Thursday afternoon. Peyton Parker took first with a time of 12:04.7. His teammate Jackson Annan was second at 12:32.0.
Chapman’s Kaden Hitz finished fourth with a time of 12:52.9. Also running for Chapman were Derek Klukas (20th, 18:37.2) and Donovan Brabender (21st, 19:35.0). Abilene Longhorn runner Kamryn Thompson finished 23rd with a time of 20:09.7.
Southeast of Saline took team honors with 27 points while Chapman was second.
Chapman’s Makenzie Hall flew to a first place finish in the seventh grade girl’s two-mile run with a time of 13:44.2 Abilene’s Leah Scherberger was ninth at 20:02.3.
In the eighth grade division, Abilene’s Ariss Cathey finished third in the girl’s two-mile run with a time of 14:40.7. Abby Commerford of Southeast of Saline was first at 13:56.6. Wamego’s Sariah Pittenger-Reed was second at 14:28.0.
In the eighth grade boy’s race, Salina Sacred Heart’s Brady Wells captured first at 11:37.3. Chapman’s Drew Elliott ran third at 12:00.9 while Justin Blocker was sixth at 123:16.2. Abilene’s Jackson Green crossed in eighth place with a time of 13:18. Kaleb Busse finished ninth for the Irish while Abilene’s Ethan Gonzales ran 14th, Chapman’s Ayden Muniz was 18th and Abilene’s Nathan Jackson ran 24th.
Southeast of Saline took eighth grade boys team honors with 15 points.
