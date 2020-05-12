Like many communities across the state that had not canceled summer activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz needed Governor Laura Kelley’s plan to re-open the state before making a decision about Abilene’s recreation calendar for the summer of 2020.
Swimming pools and competition sports were addressed in the Phase Out portion of the Kansas governor’s plan for the state. That time period fell to at least June 15.
“We are not trying to cancel summer,” Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz said. “As we progress through this opening, we will be making some adjustments. We have talked about modifications. The pool and ball diamonds will have to follow social distancing guidelines and sanitizing. The use of the pool will look a little different. We feel like there is a need for the community to use the pool and the ball diamonds.”
“Plans are to open the fields on June 15th at this point,” Kellee Timbrook, Parks and Recreation interim director said. “Schedules for games and competition are still being worked on. Dickinson County League Baseball canceled its season some time ago but the local Abilene Baseball Club may have some type of pick-up game schedule during the week. Dickinson County Softball’s season is still on at this point.”
Timbrook said that Abilene is using the recommendations from Kansas Parks and Recreation for guidelines through out the phases of reopening.
Even though the ball diamonds will be open to controlled non-contact practices with initiations beginning May 18, games will not be played until the June 15 time line. Beginning May 18, limited practices can begin on public diamonds with a limit of 30 total persons being allowed at the practice including coaches, players, field workers and fans. Social distancing must be in place during the practices.
Phase two will last for two weeks until at least June 1 when the controlled non-contact practices will be limited to 90 persons for the next two-week period.
“Plans are still being worked on at this point for T-Ball and coach and machine pitch teams here in Abilene,” Timbrook said.
Summer camps scheduled before June 15 are being looked at for rescheduled dates and that info will come from the parks and rec when finalized.
Swimming Pool
All activities at the Abilene Public Swimming Pool are on hold until the Phase Out June 15th opening.
“As of now, we don’t expect limitations on numbers,” Timbrook said. “But that could change between now and then. We don’t now what the sanitizing regulations are going to be. It’s kind of hard to imagine at this point and getting the supplies has been challenging.”
“The use of the pool will look a little different,” Foltz said. “We are still in planning discussions about numbers, concessions and other factors. But we will follow social distancing and sanitizing and barring any set backs by the COVID-19 and changes from the state or the county, we plan to be open on June 15.”
