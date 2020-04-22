Senior spring spotlight
Abilene senior Deserae Meade would have been the fastest player on the Abilene Cowgirls softball team this spring according to her coaches.
“She was, by far, the fastest girl on our squad and I was really looking forward to use that speed this season on the softball field,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “She was a good little outfielder who was always asking how she could improve her skills.”
Meade spent the first three seasons as a leader on the JV team. Taplin considered her a role model that the underclassmen really looked up to on the field.
“Des is just an all around good kid and works her tail off to be the best she can be,” Taplin said.
