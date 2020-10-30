Cowboys bounce back with fun second half
MCPHERSON – It could have been Halloween night’s re-write of any bloody massacre that described the first half of the week nine football game between the number one ranked McPherson Bullpups and the Abilene Cowboys.
McPherson ran the football and did every thing in its playbook to score in the first half as it cruised to a 78-14 playoff win over the Cowboys. The Bullpups ground up over 330 yards on the ground enroute to the first-round win. McPherson’s defense held the Cowboys to a positive 19 yards rushing in the game on 28 carries.
The number one Bullpups scored early and often in the first half as they built a 70-0 halftime lead. Three plays into the game sophomore running back Jaytin Gumm busted loose for a 67-yard touchdown run to give McPherson an early 7-0 lead with barely a minute off the clock.
Abilene received the kickoff inside the five-yard line and proceeded to go three-and out on its first possession before McPherson senior Brycen Labertew blocked a Kaleb Becker punt out of bounds through the back of the end zone for a safety with 8:47 still showing on the clock.
McPherson quarterback Dylan Rinker found Gus Ruddle on a 56-yard touchdown pass two plays later to increase the lead to 16-0 with 8:20 showing on the clock. Following Abilene’s four and done, McPherson struck pay dirt again three plays later when junior running back Sky Schriner bolted 14 yards for another score.
McPherson added two more first period scores on runs of 13 yards by Gumm and a 19 yard sprint by Sky Schriner for his second score of the quarter.
Leading 36-0 after the first 12 minutes, McPherson didn’t let up off the gas in the second quarter as it added 34 points to lead 70-0 at halftime. Gum had an opportunity to score early in the period as he was headed to end zone with a for sure score before being tackled near the goal line and fumbling the ball. Abilene’s Isaac Barbieri was credited with the recovery that stopped the McPherson drive.
On Abilene’s second play from the one, Bullpup defensive back Jayden Dukes picked off a tipped Abilene pass and returned it 17-yards for a McPherson touchdown. The Bullpups then recovered an Abilene fumble and Sky Schriner ran 18 yards for another six-points for McPherson that took the score to 50-0 with nine minutes left in the half.
McPherson came right back and recovered another Cowboy fumble that resulted in a 23 yard touchdown pass from Rinker to Ruddle in the back of the end zone.
Abilene head coach inserted freshman quarterback Stocton Timbrook into the game and moved Becker to a wide out that gave Timbrook a big 6-4 target. Timbrook has a strong arm and a quick accurate release and he quickly found Camden Meeks and Nathan Hartman on pass plays and nearly had a completion to Becker up the field for a big gain. Timbrook’s next pass was tipped and intercepted that put the ball at the Cowboy 33-yard line. Five plays later freshman running back Jayce Schriner ran in a seven yarder for another score and he would score again with less than a minute in the half.
The Cowboys with Timbrook under center mounted a third period scoring drive that took 13 plays and used nearly 10 minutes of a running third period clock that resulted in a two-yard stretch into the end zone by freshman Zachary Miller. Miller had started the game at running back due to injury of Cowboys leading rusher J’Angelo Herbert.
“Our kids just didn’t quit,” Abilene head coach Brad Nicks said. “I think I say that every week, but that’s the kind of the make-up of our kids. They are going to come out and they are going to grab their lunch pails and they are going to go to work every single day and they are not going to quit.”
Miller ran the ball nine times for the Cowboys and collected 23 yards as Abilene’s leading rusher on the night. Junior Gavin Hight had carries late in the fourth quarter for eight yards.
Timbrook found junior running back Carter Taplin on an open route midway through the fourth quarter for a 35-yard touchdown. Taplin spun out of a couple tackles on his way for the score. On a nifty two-point conversion play, the ball was hiked to Hartman who threw a strike to Cooper Wildey in the corner of the end zone.
Jayce Schriner added a 56-yard scoring run for McPherson to complete the scoring on the night.
“Tonight didn’t go exactly as I had planned,” Nicks said. “But it’s kind of how the season went. Kaleb Becker is such a great leader as a junior. Really that whole junior class is a great group of leaders and I know they are going to lead the way for us next year for some of our younger kids. We just have to keep grinding and keep working and get in the weight room. I think there is a lot of potential to have a better season next year.
“We have to get in the weight room and continue to get bigger, stronger and faster. You do all those little things that some of these great teams do like McPherson and we can reach the highest bar. That bar is McPherson. They are a great team. They have some great athletes and they put in a lot of work to get there.”
Jayce Schriner ended with 125 yards on eight carries to lead the Bullpups on the ground. Gumm had 108 yards and Sky Schriner added 78 to their total.
Rinker finished four of six for 102 yards through the air and a touchdown. Timbrook ended 11 of 17 for 132 yards for the Cowboys with the touchdown to Taplin.
Senior Camden Meeks led the Cowboy receivers with 45 yards on four catches with Lucas DeDonder having two big receptions for 26 yards and Taplin had the one catch for 35 yards and the Abilene touchdown.
The Cowboys finish the 2020 season 0-6 and they missed three games due to COVID 19 concerns. McPherson improved to 8-1 and will host the winner of Augusta versus Ulysses next week.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
McPherson 78, Abilene 14
Abilene 0 0 6 8 -14
McPherson 36 34 0 8 – 78
First Quarter:
M – 10:55 Gumm 67 run. (Hoover kick)
M – 08:47 Labertew safety on blocked punt out of end zone
M – 08:23 Rinker 56 pass to Ruddle. (Hoover kick)
M – 05:50 S. Schriner 14 run. (Kick failed)
M – 03:17 Gumm 13 run. (Hoover kick)
M – 01:06 S. Schriner 19 run. (Hoover kick)
Second Quarter:
M – 09:28 Dukes 17 interception return. (Hoover kick)
M – 09:00 S. Schriner 18 run. (Hoover kick)
M – 08:07 Rinker 23 pass to Ruddle. (Hoover kick)
M – 03:12 J. Schriner 7 run. (Hoover kick)
M – 552 – J. Schriner 1 run. (Kick failed)
Third Quarter:
A – 02:57 Miller 2 run. (Run failed)
Fourth Quarter:
A – 07:41 Timbrook 35 pass to Taplin. (Wildey pass from Hartman)
M – 42.6 – J. Schriner 56 run. (J. Schriner run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.