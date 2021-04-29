HESSTON – The Hesston Invitational always draws some of best tennis talent in central Kansas to the annual tournament. 2021 was no exception as state ranked McPherson and Newton fought through some tough competition to tie for the team championship with 140 points.
Hesston took third at 115 followed by Trinity Academy 99, Conway Springs and Smoky Valley with 84, Sterling 80, Central Plains 77, Buhler 74, Wichita Collegiate 67, Abilene 61, Sacred Heart 56 and Hillsboro 23.
In the combined singles bracket Abilene’s Cayden West and Kolten Coup both won their opening round match. West defeated Conway Springs Kaden Holt 8-2 while Coup won 8-3 over Trinity’s Henderson.
West battled Newton’s Otis Musser before dropping a 6-8 decision. Coup fell 3-8 to Jake Lucas of Smoky Valley. Lucas dropped the championship match 8-6 to Central Plains Payton Ryan.
West next battled Collegiate’s Hansson 8-7(5) in a tough loss. Next he matched up with Hesston’s Leinback for a 4-8 decision. Coup fell 4-8 to McPherson’s Tyler Bontregor and Hesston’s Trevor Gamble only to meet up against West in the 15th place match, which he won 8-5 over his teammate.
In doubles play, Hesston’s Deutschendorf/Dahlsten flew through the bracket and defeated McPherson’s Gibson/Glazner 8-3 for the championship.
Abilene’s Teigan Horan/Nick Holmes dropped a tough opening round battle to 8-7 (4) to Collegiate. Eli Prater and Isaac Barbieri dropped their opening match 4-8 to Bryant/Bryant of Trinity Academy.
Horan/Holmes next met a Sacred Heart pair for an 8-5 Abilene win. They followed that up with an 8-5 win over Smoky Valley before finishing 18th, falling 3-8 to their teammates Prater/Barbieri.
Prater/Barbieri began the consolation bracket with an 8-6 win over a pair from Sterling and then won 8-2 over Collegiate in order to get to the 17th place match against Teigen and Nick.
