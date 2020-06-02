OMAHA, Neb. – Matthew Barlow has been promoted to head men’s tennis coach, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Barlow takes over the program after serving as an assistant coach for the Mavericks in 2019-20.
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank Trev Alberts and Dave Ahlers for their trust in me to lead the men’s program,” said Barlow. “I’m especially thankful to Adam Summitt for his help along the way this year. After being with the program in 2019-20, I have come to know what Maverick athletics is all about and it’s a great fit for me. The program is loaded with good character and talented young men. I know it will continue to be a joy working with them and building something special here.”
In his first season at Omaha, Barlow helped the Mavericks to a three-match win streak in a nine-day span with victories over Creighton, Saint Louis and Green Bay. Barlow helped Matt Hulme become the lone Summit League player ranked in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association national rankings in the fall with Hulme ranked No. 97. “I’m very happy for Matt and the men’s program for this promotion,” said head women’s tennis coach Adam Summitt. “Matt deserves this as he has spent a lot of time with the men this past year developing close relationships with the team. The players respect Matt and his knowledge of the game and I am looking forward to watching this team grow under his guidance. I am confident Matt will get this team winning in no time.”
Barlow joined the Mavericks after a stint as the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Bethel College in Newton.
Prior to Bethel, Barlow served as the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams for two seasons at Washburn in Topeka.
