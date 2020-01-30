MARYSVILLE – The Chapman Fighting Irish wrestling team lost a double dual wrestling match to Marysville and Riley County at Marysville Tuesday.
The Irish gave up five open weights and recorded their first points on the night when senior Zach Ferris won a major decision over his Marysville opponent. Chapman’s other points came from an open weight class at 285 that Colt Sell scored for the Irish.
Against Riley County, freshman Joey Alonzo won his weight by decision and freshman Justin Wisner-McLane pinned his opponent in the first period. Riley County went on to win the dual.
“They were tough losses, but we have to get ourselves into better position in matches to help dig ourselves out of the hole,” Chapman head coach Zach Lucas said. “It’s a tough sport and we need more tough kids to give it a try in the coming years.”
Chapman’s varsity is off until it faces Concordia on Feb. 6 while the JV squad will be at Manhattan on Friday and Marion on Saturday
(0) comments
