CHAPMAN – The Marysville Bulldogs led by 28 points from junior guard Jack Lauer powered past the Chapman Fighting Irish 64-34 Tuesday night in Chapman.
Lauer scored 16 first quarter points as the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Marysville took an eight - point advantage into the second period where they then outscored the Irish 15 to 6 for a commanding 34-17 lead at halftime.
Junior Rhett Williams put up 13 points for the Bulldogs while senior Sam Jespersen had 10 to lead the way for Marysville.
Torin Cavanaugh had seven points to lead the Irish while Caleb Dauterive and Ian Suther added six points each. Eli Riegel and Gage Picking chipped in five each to Chapman’s total.
Scoring Summary:
Marysville 64, Chapman 34
Marysville19152010 – 64
Chapman116125 – 34
Marysville – Lauer 28, Otott 4, Zutterman 3, Jespersen 10, Smith 4, Ro. Williams 2, Rh. Williams 13. Totals: 17 (7) 9-15.
Chapman – Picking 5, Dauterive 6, Suther 6, Cavanaugh 7, Miles 2, Riegel 5, Liebau 3. Totals: 10 4) 2-6.
