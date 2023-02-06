The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Friday evening to play the Marysville Bulldogs, and fell short on a fourth quarter comeback to lose 56-51.
The Bulldogs experienced roster with ten seniors, are in control of the NCKL race as they remain undefeated with a 7-0 league record.
Abilene who never led the entire game, stayed within striking range all game, giving themselves a chance to potentially tie the game up, late in the fourth quarter. Down ten points with 4:06 left in the game, the Cowboys fought back to within three points and had the ball, however Marysville’s pressure defense created a turnover that helped preserve the win.
In the first quarter, both defenses limited each teams good shot attempts which kept the scoring low at 8-11. Down 5-0 Abilene’s Tyler Holloway finally scored the Cowboys first basket of the game with half the quarter over, at the 3:53 mark. Marysville would capitalize on a pair of three pointer’s to end their opening quarter scoring while Abilene’s Zach Miller, Stocton Timbrook, and Brax Fisher scored.
The Bulldogs would hold onto their lead throughout the second quarter. They would open their scoring with their fourth three pointer of the game to lead by six points, before a pair of made free throws by Timbrook kept the game at six points 10-16. Abilene led by Triston Cottone and Brax Fisher would go on 7-2 scoring run to trail by only two points at 17-19. Marysville would then regroup and close out the half on their own 7-2 run to lead at halftime 26-19.
The tight, close game continued into the second half as the third quarter saw both teams alternate pairs of baskets. Abilene pulled back within four points at 24-28 when a Cottone basket and a three pointer by Keaton Hargrave opened the team scoring. The Bulldogs would then answer with a pair of baskets to extend their lead back to eight points. The Cowboys would finish the third quarter out scoring Marysville 11- 7, however they would still trail 35-40 after three quarter. Cottone, Fisher, Hargrave, and Holloway all accounted for the remainder of the Abilene third quarter scoring.
With a five point lead entering the final quarter, the Bulldogs increased their lead to ten points 48-38 at the 4:06 mark of the quarter. Abilene’s full court pressure defense then gave them a chance to get back into the game. Causing turnovers, a Keaton Hargrave three pointer began the comeback attempt. With Marysville continuing to score also, a pair of Brax Fisher baskets caused by defensive steals, and a Triston Cottone three pointer pulled them back within four points at 48-52. The Bulldogs once again answered with a basket before Timbrook made his second three pointer of the quarter to close the lead to three points at 51-54. After a series of inbound turnovers by both teams went scoreless in the final thirty seconds, Marysville finished out the scoring at the free throw line after being fouled for the 56-51 victory.
“They’re so smart and a really solid team with a lot of senior experience,” said head coach Erik Graefe. “Got to give them a lot of credit, they have lots of good players and they cause a lot of problems matching up with them. I’m proud of our guys for fighting back late in the game and having a chance to actually tie the game at the end. We never gave up.”
The Cowboys were led in double digit scoring by Brax Fisher with 15 points, Stocton Timbrook with 12 points, and Triston Cottone with 10 points.
Abilene now 8-7 overall, and 4-2 in the NCKL next prepares for a pair of league games this week as they host Concordia on Tuesday, and travel to Wamego next Friday.
Scoring Summary:
Marysville 56,
Cowboys 51
Abilene 8 19 35 51
Marysville 11 26 40 56
Abilene (8-7, 4-2) Brax Fisher 15, Stocton Timbrook 12, Tristin Cottone 10, Keaton Hargrave 8, Tyler Holloway 4, Zach Miller 2
Marysville (13-2, 7-0): Lauer 23, Rh. Williams 12, Ro. Williams 9, Otott 6, Smoth 6
Cowboys JV 56,
Marysville 39
Abilene JV 16 31 42 56
Marysville 15 24 30 39
Abilene scoring: Ian Crump 16, Thomas Keener 14, Tyler Holloway 9, Zach Miller 6, Tyler Green 4, Aaron Hartman 3, Jackson Green 3.
Marysville: Not available
Abilene ‘C’ 56
Marysville 39
Abilene scoring: Funston 15, Cuba 13, Evans 9, Hargrave 9, Wilkins 5, Amos 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.