Fisher led the team in points against Marysville

Abilene point guard Brax Fisher (#0) led the team with 15 points in the loss against Marysville on Friday night.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Friday evening to play the Marysville Bulldogs, and fell short on a fourth quarter comeback to lose 56-51. 

The Bulldogs experienced roster with ten seniors, are in control of the NCKL race as they remain undefeated with a 7-0 league record.    

 

