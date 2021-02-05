Marysville senior Ben Kirkland got the inbounds play under their basket, turned and swished the game-winning basket as the final horn sounded Friday night in the Abilene gym.
The Bulldogs earned a one-point win 51-50 over the Cowboys for a split of the season series. Marysville continued their streak of winning at Abilene and stopped the Cowboys four-game winning streak. The Cowboys drop to 7-3 on the year while Marysville goes to 10-3.
This was Abilene’s second loss in NCKL play.
Sluggish play to open the second half didn’t help the Cowboys as the held a slight 26-24 lead at intermission. Marysville came out of the locker room enthused and ready to play and quickly ran off a 10-0 run to take a 34-26 lead before the Cowboys could score.
Marysville took a six-point lead to the fourth quarter but the Cowboys continued to claw back and would take the lead 50-49 with less than 20 seconds in the game. The Bulldogs missed a pair of free throws with 4.1 seconds left in the game but the Cowboys could not haul in the rebound. With 3.1 seconds showing, the Bulldogs got the ball into Kirkland for his winning bank shot at the buzzer.
Kirkland and senior Bryar O’Neil led the Bulldogs with 15 points each. Abilene was lead by junior Kaleb Becker with 19 points. Senior Avery Bryson put in 10 for the Cowboys. Abilene was 5 of 13 from the free throw line in a one-point loss.
The Cowboys played the game without senior point guard Josh Stuber who was injured early in the opening period.
The Cowboys will travel to Concordia on Monday to play the Panthers in the Jungle.
In the girl’s game, it was Marysville edging the Cowgirls 39-32 in a hard fought defensive basketball game.
Abilene led by one to end the first quarter but the Lady Bulldogs took a three-point lead, 20-17 to the locker room at the break. Abilene pulled within two after three and took the visitors to the very end of the game.
Just like the boys game, the Cowgirls struggled at the free throw line in a close contest, as they were one of eight in the fourth quarter.
Senior Abi Lillard finished with a game high 17 points but no other Cowgirl could crack double figures. Junior Jenna Hayes had seven-second half points for Abilene.
Marysville was led by junior Eva Peschel with 13 points and junior Madison Ronnebaum finished with 12. The 6-0 junior post scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls go to 3-10 on the season and they will next play Friday night at Wamego. Marysville climbs to 5-7 and are 4-2 in conference play.
