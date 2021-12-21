CHAPMAN – Marysville seniors Laney Schaefer and Madison Ronnenbaum led the Lady Bulldogs to a 45-30 NCKL Conference league victory over the Lady Irish of Chapman Friday in Chapman,
Schaeffer finished with a game high 14 points while Ronnenbaum added 13 as Marysville evened their record to 3-3 headed to the holiday break. Chapman falls to 1-5 and is scheduled to play Abilene Tuesday at home before leaving for the break.
Schaefer connected on four of Marysville’s five three-pointers to lead the way for the victory. Eva Peschal popped in the other trey for the Bulldogs as part of her seven points on the night. Ronnenbaum went four for four at the free throw line in the opening period at the visitors took the opening period 13-5.
Maya Kirkpatrick scored 10 points to lead the Lady Irish. Keira Jones had six points while Elyssa Frieze added five.
Marysville led 22 to 12 at intermission and took a 34 to 25 lead to the final period. Kirkpatrick scored five of her game total 10 points in Chapman’s third quarter run at the Bulldogs.
Scoring
Marysville 45, Chapman 30
Marysville1391211 – 45
Chapman57135 – 30
Marysville – Peschel 7, Rader 2, Ingalls 4, Price 5, Schaefer 14, Ronnenbaum 13. Totals: 10 (5) 10-15.
Chapman – Kirkpatrick 10, Jones 6, Frieze 5, Anderson 4, Meuli 2, Abeldt 1, Lewis 2. Totals: 11 (0) 8-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.