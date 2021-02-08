When you are blessed to have a tall post player, you keep feeding her the ball. That’s exactly what the Marysville Lady Bulldogs did Friday night especially in the fourth quarter as they edged the improving Abilene Cowgirls 39-32 in Abilene.
The Bulldogs found junior center Madison Ronnebaum inside to fuel their victory in the fourth quarter. Ronnenbaum scored 11 of her 12 points in the final eight minutes of the game. She was held to a single free throw through the first three quarters by the Cowgirl defense.
The ever-improving Cowgirls shut down Ronnebaum for three quarters before the Lady Bulldogs forced the issue in the final eight minutes. Abilene’s defense has improved throughout the season so much that they lead the game by one after the first period and only trailed by four at the break. The Cowgirls fell by 19 points to the Bulldogs in the first meeting. The Bulldogs took a 22-20 lead to the fourth quarter as Ronnebaum hit an old fashioned three-point play to open the fourth period after Abilene’s Jenna Hayes had tied the contest at 22-22 with a quarter opening shot for the Cowgirls.
“We have gotten better on defense,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “It was just some in opportune put backs on their part. They are hard to rebound against and they got those put backs plus a couple threes. I thought defensively we came to play tonight and offensively we moved the ball better. We had some good shot selection, if they would just go in. We could hit free throws in a close ballgame but it was a great effort by everyone that got on the court tonight.”
Hayes stepped back for a three to once again tie the game before Marysville junior Ashlyn Price banked in a shot for a 27-25 advantage, Hayes and freshman Claira Dannefer kept the Cowgirls within one at 30-31 with buckets for the Abilene. Junior Eva Peschel drove the lane for a bucket with 3:11 remaining to push Marysville’s lead to three.
Abilene’s Joy Clemence had a big play for the Cowgirls after they lost the ball under their basket. Clemence worked a steal of the inbounds pass and turned it into a layup and the Cowgirls were within one at 32-33 with 2:40 to play.
Ronnebaum added a basket and a pair of free throws and Peschel had two charity tosses as Marysville pulled away in the closing moments.
Abilene, just like in the boy’s game, went cold at the free-throw line Friday night, especially in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls connected on one of eight shots attempted in the final eight minutes of play.
Senior Abi Lillard once again led the Cowgirls with a game high 17 points. Lillard had a strong second quarter that enabled the Cowgirls to stay within four at the break. Hayes finished with seven fourth quarter points and Dannefer had six in the game.
Peschel led Marysville with 13 while Ronnebaum had 12.
Abilene falls to 3-9 on the season and will be idle until Friday when they travel to Wamego.
Marysville 39, Abilene 32
Marysville 6 13 3 17 – 39
Abilene 7 8 5 12 – 32
Marysville – Peschel 13, Franco 1, Rader 6, Price 3, Schaefer 1, Roever 3, Ronnebaum 12. Totals: 9 (4) 9-13 39.
Abilene (3-9) – Lillard 17, Hayes 7, Dannefer 6, Clemence 2. Totals: 12 (2) 6-15 32.
