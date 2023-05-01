Marysville High School won both number one singles and number one doubles to earn the 2023 NCKL Boys Tennis title Saturday in Clay Center.

Titus Wassom went 4-0 to claim the number one singles crown while his brother was part of the number one doubles team that also went undefeated for victory. Simeon Wassom paired with Blake Spicer to lead the Bulldogs to first place with 36 team points.

 

