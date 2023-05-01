Marysville High School won both number one singles and number one doubles to earn the 2023 NCKL Boys Tennis title Saturday in Clay Center.
Titus Wassom went 4-0 to claim the number one singles crown while his brother was part of the number one doubles team that also went undefeated for victory. Simeon Wassom paired with Blake Spicer to lead the Bulldogs to first place with 36 team points.
Marysville’s number two’s finished second to Clay Center’s two’s in the five team race. Clay Center’s Anthony Davies and its doubles team of Jonah Bush and JT Alton claimed wins as Clay Center finished second in the conference team race with 28 points.
Abilene placed third with 16 points followed by Chapman qt 10 and Concordia with seven points.
Abilene’s Carson Hess placed third in number one singles with Chapman’s Ian Wooldridge placing second behind Wassom. In two singles, Marysville’s Nick Frese was second while Concordia’s Qwinter Thrash was third.
Clay Center’s Brody Kramer and Taige Pfitzenmaier finished second in one doubles behind the champion pair from Marysville. Abilene’s Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Fry placed third after going 2-2 on the day. The Cowboys’ two doubles of Nathan Schwartz and Drew Jermark were also third behind Clay Center’s Bush/Alton and Marysville’s Juandre Walton and Garrett Haverkamp.
Charlie Hylton stepped up for head coach Michael Willey to man the number two singles spot for the Cowboys on Saturday.
2nd - Ian Wooldridge (CH)
1st - Anthony Davies (CC)
3rd - Qwinter Thrash (CO)
1st - Simeon Wassom/Blake Spicer (MA)
2nd - Brody Kramer/ Taige Pfitzenmaier (CC)
3rd - Jeremiah Bathurst/Marcus Frey (AB)
1st - Jonah Bush/JT Alton (CC)
2nd - Juandre Walton/Garrett Haverkamp (MA)
3rd - Nathan Schwartz/Drew Jermark (AB)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.