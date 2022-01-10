The Abilene Cowgirls traveled to Marysville last Friday night, and lost in a NCKL matchup 43-27. The Cowgirls would trail at the end of the first quarter 8-5 with the only points being scored by Claira Dannefer, and Jenna Hayes. Even more troublesome in the opening quarter for Abilene, would be that Dannefer was called for her second foul at the 5:15 mark, forcing Coach Mike Liby to sit her the rest of the first half.
The Cowgirls would then once again be limited to 5 points in the second quarter, and trail 17-10 at halftime. Senior Alice Bathurst would score all of the Abilene points in the quarter, in route to her team high 11 points on the night.
Marysville’s 6” Senior Madison Ronnebaum would then help open up the lead in the second half by scoring 9 of her game high 23 points, in the third quarter. Marysville would finish the third quarter with a lead of 33-17, and limit the Cowgirls to just a Dannefer basket, a Callie Powell basket, and three Abilene free throws
Each team would go on to score 10 points each in the fourth quarter, for a final of 43-27. The Cowgirls struggled on the night shooting just 29 percent from the field, and committing 24 turnovers. Bathurst(11), Dannefer(5), and Hayes (5), would account for 21 of the 27 points scored on the night for Abilene. The Cowgirls now 1-6 overall, and 0-3 in the NCKL next travel to Wamego on Tuesday night for another league matchup.
Scoring
Cowgirls: 5 10 17 27 (1-6, 0-3)
Marysville: 8 17 33 43 (4-3, 3-1)
Abilene scoring: Alice Bathurst 11 POG, Jenna Hayes 5, Claira Dannefer 5, Joy Clemence 3, Callie Powell 2, Sammy Stout 1
Marysville scoring:
Madison Ronnebaum 23, Laney Schafer 1, Ashlyn Price 4, Hailey Ingalls 6, Bella Raider 5, Eva Peschel 4
