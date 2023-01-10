The Abilene Cowboys were handed their first league loss of the season by the visiting Marysville Bulldogs on Friday evening 57-47.
The now 6-1 Bulldogs returned six seniors with a lot of experience and are now 4-0 in the NCKL and tied for the league lead.
An evenly played first quarter, lead to a slim 16-12 Marysville lead at the end of the opening quarter. Kyson Becker would open the Cowboy scoring with an inside basket before alternating baskets by both teams would take place up until the last minute.
During the scoring stretch, junior Stocton Timbrook would score eight of the ten points, and Cameron Vinduska would score on an offensive rebound. The Bulldogs would close out the scoring with four consecutive points to maintain the lead.
An Abilene highlight in the opening quarter was the return to the court of junior Brax Fisher. Fisher, last year staring point guard, made his first athletic appearance after a serious knee injury early in the football season.
Both teams would struggle offensively in the second quarter as the Cowboys outscored Marysville eight to six 6. Triston Cottone would open with a three pointer from the corner to cut the lead to one point 15-16.
Back to back Bulldog baskets would take place before Timbrook would answer with a three pointer. After a pair of Marysville free throws, Cottone would finish the Cowboys scoring in the half to trail at halftime 20-22.
An even nine to nine scoring run by both teams throughout the third quarter would keep the Bulldog lead at just two points until the 1:40 mark. During the nine point run Cottone, Timbrook, and Becker would all score baskets for Abilene.
Marysville would then close out the quarter in a five point run to lead 36-29 at the end of three.
Both teams would account for their highest scoring totals in the final quarter. Abilene would score twenty points, however they would be unable to make a comeback as the Bulldogs would score twenty one points themselves.
Due to full court pressure, the Cowboys would get within three points at 38-35 by way of a inbound steal and basket by Cottone. Continuous pressure would lead to baskets by Grant Waite and Fisher, however Abilene would find themselves needing to foul to have a chance to get back in the game.
Marysville would then make their last basket from the field at the 3:33 mark and then hold on by scoring their final 11 points of the game from the free throw line to earn the 57-47 victory.
“They’re a very good team with a lot of senior experience,” said head coach Erik Graefe. “We knew this was going to be a tough game and we came up short tonight. We kind of hurt ourselves by turning the ball over some early in the game. Credit them and their defense for that. It’s not going to get any easier with Wamego coming here next. We’ve just got to get ready “
The Cowboys were led in double digit scoring by Timbrook with 14 points, and Cottone with 12 points.
Abilene now 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the NCKL will next play a pair of league games on next weeks schedule starting by hosting Wamego next Tuesday evening.
Scoring Summary:
Marysville 16 6 14 21 - 57
Abilene 12 8 9 20 - 47
Abilene (4-4, 2-1): Stocton Timbrook 18, Tristin Cottone 12, Grant Waite 7, Kyson Becker 6, Keaton Hargrave 2, Cameron Vinduska 2, Brax Fisher 2.
Marysville (6-1, 4-0): Lauer 6, Otto 11, Zutterman 9, Rh. Williams 14, Ro. Williams 9, Behrens 8.
Abilene C 60,
Marysville 31
Marysville 13 20 27 31
Abilene 12 24 42 60
Abilene scoring (9-0): Jack Amos 12, Levi Evans 12, Taygen Funston 12, Kash Hargrave 11, Jaxon Cuba 6, Nolan Wilkens 4, Canyn Taylor 3.
Abilene JV 54,
Marysville 15
Marysville 2 9 11 15
Abilene 8 31 41 54
Abilene scoring (6-2) - Holloway 14, T. Green 10, Crump 9, J. Green 7, Veaal 4, Keener 4, Fisher 3, Miller 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.