SALINA – Manhattan High School took home the team title of the 2021 Salina South Tennis Invitational Tournament Thursday in Salina.
The Indians outscored Salina Central 68 to 54 to take the crown.
Abilene placed sixth against the loaded field. Smoky Valley placed fifth with 27 points followed by the Cowboys with 21, Valley Center with 18 and Hays High with four.
In combined singles bracket, Abilene’s Kolten Coup finished 10th while Cayden West was 12th. Coup began the day with a 4-8 setback to Manhattan’s Jon Gove. Gove went on to finish fourth in the tournament. Next, Coup defeated Salina Central’s Brandon Phachanla 8-4 and then put away Valley Center’s Dominic Santiago 8-4 to reach the ninth place match on the backside of the bracket. In the final match, Smoky Valley’s Max Bieker won 8-3 over Coup.
West opened with a 3-8 setback to South’s Miles Hammond before defeating Hays High’s Jack Scoby 8-0. Next, West matched up with Smoky Valley’s Bieker but battled to a 5-8 loss. He then fell to Santiago 8-2 for 12th place.
Number one seed Dan Harkin of Manhattan won the singles bracket 8-4 over the number two seed Connor Phelps of Salina Central.
In doubles play Teigan Horan and Nick Holmes finished 10th while Eli Prater and Isaac Barbieri were 11th.
Horan/Holmes opened with an 8-1 loss to Salina South’s Cassel/Schrage. Next they defeated a Hays High pair 8-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the backside of the doubles bracket. In their third match, Holmes/Horan matched up against their teammates Prater/Barbieri winning 8-1 to move to the ninth place match. In that match, Horan/Holmes fell to South’s McConnell/Streeter 8-4.
Prater/Barbieri opened doubles play with an 8-3 setback to Valley Center’s Dean/Lewis, the number four seed in the tourney. Next, they won 8-2 over Smoky Valley before matching up against Horan/Holmes. In the 11th place match, the Abilene pair won 8-6 over a duo from Salina South.
The number one seed team from Salina Central Stack/Green won the championship over Manhattan’s Craft/Poole, the number two seed.
