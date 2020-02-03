Manhattan JV Tournament - 2020 Results for Abilene
JV 106B - Skyleigh Pflaster’s place is 3rd.
• Quarterfinal - Tyler Cook (Silver Lake) won by decision over Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) (Dec 6-5)
• Cons. Round 1 - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Myles Curry (Highland Park) (Fall 0:40)
• Cons. Semi - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by decision over Charles Fitzgerald (Manhattan) (Dec 13-8)
• 3rd Place Match - Skyleigh Pflaster (Abilene) won by fall over Jacob Dankenbring (Marysville) (Fall 0:00)
JV 120B- Tristan Randles’s place is 3rd.
• Quarterfinal - Tristin Douglas (Washburn Rural) won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) (Dec 4-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Omar Bedolla (Emporia) (Fall 0:53)
• Cons. Semi - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by tech fall over Isaaic Lee (Topeka Seaman) (TF 16-0)
• 3rd Place Match - Tristan Randles (Abilene) won by fall over Blayden Schuck (Wamego) (Fall 3:53)
JV 120C - Miller Unruh’s place is 1st.
• Round 2 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Brady Cook (Silver Lake) (Fall 0:55)
• Round 3 - Miller Unruh (Abilene) won by fall over Ben Nichols (Washburn Rural) (Fall 0:00)
JV 126A - Dayton Wuthnow’s place is 3rd.
• Quarterfinal - Justin Rakestraw (Silver Lake) won by fall over Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) (Fall 1:22)
• Cons. Semi - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Jeremiah Schaffer (Topeka Seaman) (Fall 0:46)
• 3rd Place Match - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) won by fall over Maddox Ibarra (Rock Creek) (Fall 0:00)
JV 145C - Aidan Henely’s place is 3rd.
• Quarterfinal - Aidan Henely (Abilene) won by major decision over Austin Singleton (Washburn Rural) (Maj 15-4)
• Semifinal - Zach Jowers (Topeka Seaman) won by decision over Aidan Henely (Abilene) (Dec 4-0)
• Cons. Semi - Aidan Henely (Abilene) won by fall over Jaxson Johnson (Topeka High School) (Fall 0:27)
• 3rd Place Match - Aidan Henely (Abilene) won by fall over Austin Singleton (Washburn Rural) (Fall 0:00)
JV 152C - Laryssa Brown’s place is unknown.
• Quarterfinal - Sam Tindell (Silver Lake) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 0:36)
• Cons. Semi - Keishawn Holloway (Manhattan) won by fall over Laryssa Brown (Abilene) (Fall 0:00)
JV 170B - Luke Hager’s place is unknown.
• Quarterfinal - Kayden Lopez (Manhattan) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 1:25)
• Cons. Round 1 - Luke Hager (Abilene) won by decision over Tj Wilburn (Washburn Rural) (Dec 6-4)
• Cons. Semi - Jeremiah Vanbuskirk (Shawnee Heights) won by fall over Luke Hager (Abilene) (Fall 0:00)
JV 170C - Lyndsey Buechman’s place is 4th.
• Quarterfinal - Luke Schmidt (Manhattan) won in double overtime over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) (2-OT 0-0)
• Cons. Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by decision over Marshawn Scott (Washburn Rural) (Dec 6-2)
• Cons. Semi - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) won by fall over Boedi Boltz (Shawnee Heights) (Fall 1:00)
• 3rd Place Match - Clayton Walker (Concordia) won by decision over Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) (Dec 4-1)
