Over the past couple of weeks, mammoth machines from Mammoth Sports Construction have been removing the sod grass playing surface and working to prepare Abilene’s Cowboy Stadium with a new turf.
The project is ongoing at the stadium as workers have hauled away the topsoil and are beginning to lay the foundation base on the new playing surface. Mammoth Sports has been doing artificial playing surfaces for many years and have done several Kansas high schools and colleges including the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
While the work progresses on the playing field, others are creating a new ‘base pad’ for seating construction on the home side of the field. Project plans have changed for numerous reasons and as it stands now, the track surface and football field will not have to be moved to the east. They will both stay where they are currently. The old-field lighting has come down in preparation for new LED field lights.
New bleachers and press box will flank the new track on the west side of the stadium. A new ‘video’ scoreboard will replace the electronic board that has been used for the last few years.
The complete stadium project is scheduled to be completed by the 2021 spring sports season as new locker rooms, restrooms and concession stands probably won’t be completed during the 2020-2021 football season.
With the track not moving a revised plan shows the existing Cowboy locker room being removed after the completition of the facility at the north end of the complex. A new visitors locker room is to be built replacing the current concession stand. The existing public restroom building will become a dressing room for football game officials and storage, primarily for track and field equipment.
Abilene’s first schedule football game on the new field is schedule for Friday, Sept. 11 when they host Concordia.
