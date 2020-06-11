Mammoth Construction Company is working with the city of Abilene for construction permits as they prepare to install a new turf football field and running track at Cowboy Stadium.
Abilene school board president Kyle Becker told other board members at Monday’s monthly school board meeting that Mammoth is waiting on permits and will be working with the city at a meeting on June 15. They will discuss water issues and other matters with the city during that energy meeting.
Superintendent of schools Greg Brown mentioned that Mammoth had found a buyer for the metal ‘erector-set’ bleachers that sat south of the concrete bleachers that have been demoed. Brown said the buyer agreed to a $15,000 asking price. Brown also indicated that he has had discussion with a local patron that wanted to purchase the sets of old wooden bleachers that are not planned for the new reconfiguration at the stadium.
Becker mentioned the bleachers to the north of the old concrete bleachers will be moved to the east side of the field to add another section for visiting fan seating during football games. The existing section will be moved approximately 10 feet back from its present location to accommodate for adjusting the new track and football field to the east.
Reimbursement Resolution
At the conclusion of discussion on the stadium construction, Brown and Becker presented a reimbursement resolution to the board for approval of action to finance the stadium project.
The stadium project will be paid through a 10-year lease purchase agreement. The adopted resolution will establish a process for reimbursing the district from the escrow that will be established to cover the cost of the construction.
The approved resolution stated the board “currently intends and reasonably expects to participate in a tax-exempt borrowing to finance capital expenditures constituting the project’ which are currently estimated not to exceed $2,656,987.94.”
Becker told the board that work is proceeding on a capital campaign for patrons to donate funds toward the stadium remodel. An account with The Community Foundation has been established and some giving has already begun.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
