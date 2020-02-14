It will be a ‘Mammoth’ project – but Abilene Public Schools agreed in principle to have Mammoth Construction Company of Meriden, KS to begin work updating and remodeling Cowboy Stadium.
Mammoth was the low bid, by nearly $700,000 according to superintendent Greg Brown and the Facilities Task Force Committee asked the school board in a special Friday morning meeting to approve them as contractors.
Work is planned to begin immediately following the 2020 Cowboy football season. A new eight-lane running track with an artificial turf football field will be “a little” East of its present location. Existing bleachers may be used to accommodate the visiting team fans on the East side with new bleachers, locker rooms, restrooms and concessions to be constructed after the field and track are completed.
Board president Kyle Becker presented the proposal to the board this morning with Chris West making the motion for approval. After a second it was voted unanimously.
The concept drawing by Mammoth Construction is a pre-look at the proposed new sports complex and Becker indicated that there will be tweaks along the way as needed for the final product.
The board will start an active fund raising campaign soon so that all parties interested can be involved.
