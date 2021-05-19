MCPHERSON – After finally taking the field nearly four hours late due to weather delays caused by lighting and rain in McPherson, the Chapman Fighting Irish were limited to two hits by Bullpup pitching.
McPherson scored early with a single run in the first inning and added three in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead and held off a Chapman rally attempt in the sixth for a 5-1 semifinal victory in the Class 4A Regional at McPherson.
Eli Riegel and Hayden Frazier collected hits for Chapman and Torin Cavanaugh earned a sixth inning RBI for the Irish run. With two outs, Riegel singled to shortstop. Camden Liebau and Tate Milton both walked and Cavanaugh was plunked by the McPherson pitcher to score Riegel.
Blaise Hoover was three for three for the Bullpups with an RBI.
Hunter Alvord got the win for McPherson by allowing an earned run on two hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out five. Jaret Myers tossed the final inning with a strikeout.
Cavanaugh was tagged with the loss for the Irish as he allowed four earned runs on four hits over three and two thirds innings. He walked five and struck out four. Riegel got the last out in the fourth and Milton pitched the final two frames allowing an unearned run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.
McPherson was scheduled to play Mulvane for the championship following the Chapman game. Mulvane defeated Abilene 3-0 in the first game Tuesday.
Chapman ended the season 7-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.