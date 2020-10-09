The Abilene Middle School Longhorn football teams won games Thursday evening in Abilene. Playing their first games on the new field, the 7th grade Longhorns defeated Fort Riley 36-6. Above left: Heath Hoekman (35) stretches for the endzone after a touchdown throw by quarterback Taygen Funston. The 8th grade Longhorn team defeated the Topeka Saints 30-20 in the second game of the night. Above right: Longhorn quarterback Aaron Hartman (5) scores in the first half as Cole Veal (33) provides the block.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

