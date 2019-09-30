The Abilene Middle School eighth grade football team improved to 4-0 with a 14 -0 win at Salina South.
“This was a good win for us,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “We overcame quite a few mistakes and penalties to get the W.”
The Longhorns scored on a 60-yard pass play from Stockton Timbrook to Kyson Becker in the first quarter of the game. Timbrook scored Abilene’s second touchdown on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Zach Miller ran in the two-point conversion to make the final 14-0.
Our defense totally shut them down,” Willey said. “I only remember them getting one or two first downs.”
Willey said Zach Miller had the play of the game in the third quarter when he ran 80 yards to catch a would be 100 yard interception return. He said the defense then stiffed South to maintain the 6-0 Abilene lead at the time.
“We had some great drives in the second half with key catches from Juda Armstrong and powerful running by Miller and Timbrook,” Willey said.
“I am also very happy with our offensive line,” the coach said. “They kept the South blitzing linebacker out of our backfield most of the night.”
