The Abilene Middle School wrestling team placed third at the Silver Lake Wrestling Tournament on Saturday. The Longhorns scored 153 team points behind winner Emporia with 190 and second place Silver Lake at 175. There were 21 teams at the meet.
Emporia 190, Silver lake 175, Abilene 153, Osawatomie 130, Effingham 127, Clark Middle School 108, Prairie View 107, Rock Creek 92, Holton 84, Santa Fe Trail 78, Rossville 63, Wellsville 52, Doniphan West 49, Sabetha 49, Riley County 48, Onega 46, Jeff West 28, McLouth 24, Wabaunsee 20, St. Marys 15 and Perry 14.
Abilene Individual Places:
Dominic Robinson, 74, 4th
Jonavin Robinson, 101, 2nd
