The Abilene Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade boys basketball teams took it to Fort Riley Monday afternoon in the opening rounds of the 2021 NCKL Basketball Tournament winning both contests. Abilene hosted the Fort Riley Troopers in the AHS gym. Top: Levi Evans (2) guards the Trooper ball handler as teammates Taygen Funston (25) and Heath Hoekman (35) defend during the 7th grade game. At right: 8th grader Weston Rock (13) grabs a rebound in first half action.
Abilene 7th 49,
Fort Riley 16
Fort Riley 2 4 6 4 – 16
Abilene 16 21 10 2 – 49
Fort Riley – Valentin 2, Rayner 6, McLellan 6, Moore 2. Totals: 4 (1) 5-10 16.
Abilene – Evans 3, Cuba 8, Hargrave 8, Hartman 9, Funston 12, Rogers 2, Wilkins 1, H. Hoekman 6. Totals: 20 (1) 6-14 49.
Abilene 8th 63,
Fort Riley 19
Fort Riley 5 7 4 3 – 19
Abilene 16 17 22 8 – 63
Fort Riley – Conway 8, Waterhouse 1, Black 4, Payne 2, Rollins 3, Stevens 1. Totals: 4 (2) 5-8 19.
Abilene (11-1) – Welsh 2, Veal 4, Keener 9, Crump 15, Rock 16, Holloway 3, Taylor 2, T. Green 2, J. Green 10. Totals: 19 (5) 10-18 63.
